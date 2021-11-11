New Book by Susan L. Pollet: Not So Surprise Endings

New York, NY, 2021-Nov-11 — /EPR Network/ — ADELAIDE BOOKS is proud to present the latest work by Susan L. Pollet: Not So Surprise Endings

This is a collection of stories which explore how, why and what happens when certain things end. What happens to the pastor who speaks ill of his dead wife? What does paradise turn into when it becomes something else? When do you know certain relationships are over? What does an obsession with youth produce? What does rudeness lead to? What happens when a Queen Bee misuses her power and stings? Can a person obsessed with perfectionism overcome it? Does your dog become a person to you, and how does that play out? Where does being selfish lead to? Who can a spoiled child turn into as an adult? When someone dies, do men and women grieve differently and does that matter in the end?

While these questions are not necessarily interrelated, the common bond is that there are often consequences resulting from our behaviors, and the actions of others, which can lead to surprising, and not so surprising endings.

Susan L. Pollet lives in New York City, and has been an attorney for over forty years, primarily in the area of family law. She has published over sixty articles on varied legal topics, including family and criminal law. She is also a published author and artist. In 2019, her first novel LESSONS IN SURVIVAL: ALL ABOUT AMOS was published by Adelaide Books. She created the collage for the book cover. Three of her short stories were published by Adelaide Literary Magazine in 2019, 2020 and 2021, respectively. In 2020, her second and third novels, THROUGH WALTER’S LENS and WOMEN IN CRISIS: STORIES FROM THE EDGE, were published by Adelaide Books. She painted the images for the book covers for those books as well. Her first children’s book, entitled ON BECOMING JULIETTE ROSE, with her text and illustrations, was published by Adelaide in the fall of 2020. Her fourth novel, A GREY DIVORCE SUPPORT GROUP, was published by Adelaide Books in 2021. She created the book cover.

Title: Not So Surprise Endings

Author: Susan L. Pollet

Publisher: Adelaide Books

Publisher Website: https://adelaidebooks.org/

Publisher Email: info@adelaidebooks.org

ISBN: 978-1955196963

Price: $19.60

Page Count: 174 pages

Formats: Paperback

