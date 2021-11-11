Doree Initiates Custom Screen printing Services

East Brisbane, Australia, 2021-Nov-11 — /EPR Network/ — Doree has come upon with an announcement that they are extending their screen printing services wider with various options. With sailing successfully in the sea of apparel business, Doree has already embedded their trademark in embroidery services. Now with moving further, they are opting screen printing arena to showcase their skillset.

Screen printing resembles as the best solutions while it comes to process in bulk. In this method, the ink is directly applied to the surface of the substrate. In simple terms, it is nothing but placing the graphics in the top of the shirt rather than soaking into the shirt. This method is mostly applied in t-shirt.

Benefits in Screen Printing

1. Cost effective Solutions for Bulk

Ability to Print on synthetic apparel Greater Durable Prints

If you seeking forward to achieve these benefits and looking for best screen printing company, then there is no one better than Doree. As an expertise in embroidery & screen printing, Doree shines best in delivering best-finished and quality driven custom screen printing products. Right from T-shirts, Polos, workwear to sportswear, we are equipped to deliver any of your printing needs timely.

Doree has the ability to print odd and unusual projects and products and are open to professional ideas across arts, architecture, retail, theatre etc

Why Doree for Screen Printing?