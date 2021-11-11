The Future of Dry Cleaning Re-Opens in Yuma, AZ. Lapels Dry Cleaning of Yuma Re-Opens

Yuma, AZ, 2021-Nov-11 — /EPR Network/ — Lapels Dry Cleaning, an innovative, environmentally friendly dry cleaning company headquartered in Naples, Florida, recently announced the re-opening of Lapels Dry Cleaning of Yuma on October 23rd. Yuma, AZ business owners and residents Morgan and Sharon Martinez are the new owners of the dry cleaning plant and store, located at 2595 South 4th Ave, Suite 2, Yuma.

“We’re thrilled to be re-opening Lapels Dry Cleaning of Yuma. Yuma residents certainly will appreciate the return of Lapels Dry Cleaning’s 100 percent environmentally non-toxic cleaning process,” said Morgan Martinez. “Clothes are not only cleaned in a way that’s better for the environment but there’s no odor as you find with other dry cleaning processes. Clothes just look and feel better.”

Added Martinez, “We’re also delighted to be able to bring the Lapels brand of dry cleaning to customers at our other business, Yuma East Laundromat.”

The Martinez own Yuma East Laundromat at 11411 S Fortuna Rd and have plans to open a second laundromat. Both locations will have drop-off boxes for Lapels Dry Cleaning.

Lapels has pioneered its eco-friendly dry-cleaning experience over the past two decades. Lapels has a partnership agreement with GreenEarth®, the dry cleaning industry’s only non-toxic cleaning alternative for its newer locations. Using these kinds of solutions and the latest technology in equipment, Lapels is one of the few dry cleaners able to boast that there is no hazardous waste in their process. Their environmentally-friendly cleaning process has no odor and is gentler on clothes, thus lengthening the life of clothes.

Lapels Dry Cleaning also sets itself apart with its customer service. Lapels customers are greeted in a warm and inviting reception area with friendly customer service representatives. Most Lapels locations provide alterations and shoe cleaning/repair as ancillary services.

Lapels also offers its customers Automatic Rewards earning them credit towards free dry cleaning for every dollar they spend, Loyalty Programs, a VIP Program which eliminates the need to wait in line, the use of a 24 Hour Drop Off Service and FREE Home Delivery to all its customers. During the COVID-19 pandemic Lapels provided a “car hop” service where customers can drop off and pick up their clothing without ever leaving their cars.

“We wish Morgan and Sharon success with the re-opening and bringing back to Yuma a first-class dry cleaning experience,” said Kevin Dubois, President and CEO of Clean Franchise Brands, the franchisor for Lapels Dry Cleaning.

To celebrate its re-opening, Lapels Dry Cleaning of Yuma will donate 10 percent of the proceeds from the first weekend to Bridget’s Gift, a fundraiser for Yuma residents suffering from breast cancer (https://bridgetsgift.com)

Hours at Lapels Dry Cleaning of Yuma are Monday through Friday, 7am to 6 pm and Saturday 9 am to 4 pm. For complete information on Lapels Dry Cleaning, please visit https://mylapels.com/locations/yuma/

Each Lapels Dry Cleaning store offers a full slate of services, including same-day dry cleaning; shirt service; tailoring; wedding gown preservation; suede and leather processing; box storage and fur storage.

Lapels Dry Cleaning has received a number of accolades in the franchise world. That includes being ranked again on the 2020 Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list for the country’s top Franchise Systems. Entrepreneur’s “Franchise 500” is the best and most comprehensive rating of franchises in the world and is based on objective, quantifiable measures of a franchise operation. Lapels Dry Cleaning has also been named to Franchise Times Top 200+.

Lapels has also achieved acclaim in the dry cleaning industry. Lapels Dry Cleaning CEO Kevin Dubois is the co-author of Entrepreneurial Insanity in the Dry Cleaning Business, sold on Amazon.com.

