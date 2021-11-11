Smart Africa launches Smart Waste Management Pilot Project in the City of Kigali

KIGALI, Rwanda, 2021-Nov-11 — /EPR Network/ — Smart Africa in partnership with Rwanda Ministry of ICT and Innovation (MINICT), Norwegian Development Agency (NORAD), Rwanda Information Society Authority (RISA) and the City of Kigali, has launched a Smart Waste Management and Collection pilot project as part of its Smart Cities initiative. The project aims to improve and enhance solid waste management practices using technology and innovation.

Smart Africa is an alliance of 32 African countries, international organisations and global private sector players tasked with defining Africa’s digital agenda. The alliance is empowered by a bold and innovative commitment by African Heads of State to accelerate sustainable socio-economic development on the continent and usher Africa into the knowledge economy through affordable access to broadband and the use of ICTs. With a vision to create a single digital market in Africa by 2030, the Smart Africa Alliance brings together Heads of State who seek to accelerate the digitalization of the continent and create a common market.

“We are committed to ensuring that as more people move into Africa’s cities, we use technology to improve the capacity of cities to accommodate more people. Smart Waste Management is a priority for our growing cities and this pilot project will be the first before we scale this initiative across Africa under the Smart Africa Alliance.,” said Mr. Lacina Koné, CEO/Director General, Smart Africa Secretariat.

The pilot project was implemented on 5 sites, namely; Kimironko Public market, Mulindi Public market, Zinia Public market, Mutangana public market and Karama model village. The waste collection stations are eco-friendly, smart, and are built using only locally sourced materials. These waste collection stations are solar powered, camera surveilled and have epoxy coated floors.

Dustbins are locally fabricated and fitted with IoT technology that monitors real-time fill levels. The dustbins are monitored via a cloud-based system and these send live notifications to waste collectors. The project was conceived to optimize current processes without causing job losses. The pilot project implementation activities have employed more than 40 people and the pilot operations will bring a positive impact to city operations and city residents.

This pilot is part of Smart Africa’s Smart Cities initiative led by the Republic of Rwanda which saw a blueprint for Africa launched in 2017. Thereafter, national strategies for Smart Cities have been developed for Ghana, Benin, Tunisia and Rwanda under the Smart Africa Alliance.