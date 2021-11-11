New Book by Róisín Sorahan: Time and the Tree

New York, NY, 2021-Nov-11 — /EPR Network/ — ADELAIDE BOOKS is proud to present the latest work by Róisín Sorahan: Time and the Tree

A cross between Samuel Beckett and Aesop’s Fables, it’s a darkly funny, deceptively simple and deeply layered novel.It has been described by Declan Kiberd – author of numerous books, including Inventing Ireland, and leading international authority on modern Irish literature – as “A genre-busting masterpiece, full of pacy storytelling, wry dialogue and philosophical challenge…It is funny, beautifully modulated and heart-rending. Róisín Sorahan has written that rare thing nowadays – a book of passion and truth which will enthral and challenge every kind of reader. In contemplating some of life’s deepest mysteries, it tells a story that is hopeful, honest and necessary.”

Luke Gerwe – Associate Editor, PBS NewsHour, and formerly Managing Editor, Voice of Witness book series – said, “Time and the Tree is unlike anything I’ve read in contemporary literature – a beautiful fable fit for difficult and confusing days. This story is about teaching yourself to endure, what you might want to carry with you and what you probably should leave behind.”

“Time and the Tree by Róisín Sorahan is truly a masterpiece…A fable of thought provoking metaphors, knowledge and an awareness of the bigger picture…I would recommend it for all who relish beautiful literature, especially stories with a deeper meaning.”

– San Francisco Book Review (5/5 star rating)

“Sorahan’s…ability to bring to life some basic tenets of existence and the existential questions many come to feel during the course of a life-time creates an insightful read on the level of The Velveteen Rabbit classic.”

– Midwest Book Review

“Time and the Tree is a beautiful debut from a talented author.”

– Manhattan Book Review

Róisín Sorahan is an Irish writer currently living in Vermont. She has published numerous stories about her wanderings across six continents. Prior to becoming a nomad writer, she pursued a decade long career in public relations. She holds a Master of Letters from Trinity College Dublin, specializing in Samuel Beckett.

For further information, visit roisinsorahan.com

Title: Time and the Tree

Author: Róisín Sorahan

Publisher: Adelaide Books

Publisher Website: https://adelaidebooks.org/

Publisher Email: info@adelaidebooks.org

ISBN: 978-1955196635

Price: $19.60

Page Count: 282 pages

Formats: Paperback

Description of the company: ADELAIDE BOOKS LLC is a New York based independent company dedicated to publishing literary fiction and creative nonfiction. It was founded in July 2017 as an imprint of the Adelaide Literary Magazine, with the aim to facilitate publishing of novels, memoirs, and collections of short stories, poems, and essays by contributing authors of our magazine and other qualified writers.