New Book by Veronica Carrera: 140 Miles of Life: A Remarkable Journey to Self-Acceptance & Love

ADELAIDE BOOKS is proud to present the latest work by Veronica Carrera: 140 Miles of Life: A Remarkable Journey to Self-Acceptance & Love

All hell breaks loose the moment Veronica Carrera, a leader in the Mormon church, falls in love with a fellow female student at Brigham Young University. Battling her innate feelings, the devout missionary confesses her temptations to the Bishop in a futile attempt to hold tight to her spiritual home.

After her church shuns her, a shocked Veronica embarks on the toughest one-day endurance race in the world to reclaim her power, inadvertently beginning a much more important, internal journey of healing and self-love.

This inspiring memoir will have you cheering for Veronica as she embarks on a journey to dig deep, believe in herself and defy all limits by competing in the 140-mile Ironman race.

140-Miles to Self-Acceptance and Love tells the story of overcoming childhood and religious trauma as a queer, brown-skinned immigrant. It also issues a clarion call to recognize the realities that drive far too many LGBTQ youth and adults to commit suicide under shame from their churches and families.

Veronica’s story of triumphing over adversity, not only offers hope and inspiration for readers to discover true inner wisdom and acceptance but may save lives!

Veronica Carrera holds a B.A. in French from Brigham Young University and an M.B.A. from Cornell’s Johnson Graduate School of Management, where she was honored as “The 2015 Best Executive EMBA.” She recently completed the Inner M.B.A. (conscious leadership program) at New York University and is currently pursuing a Life Coaching certification with Jay Shetty.

She is an avid triathlete and passionate advocate for human rights, a highly sought-after speaker and a successful sales leader at one of the top tech companies in the world. She is also the creator/producer of the LinkedIn Live show 30 Minutes of Wisdom-Rising in Consciousness & Mindfulness.

Title: 140 Miles of Life: A Remarkable Journey to Self-Acceptance & Love

Author: Veronica Carrera

Publisher: Adelaide Books

Publisher Website: https://adelaidebooks.org/

Publisher Email: info@adelaidebooks.org

ISBN: 978-1956635041

Price: $22.30

Page Count: 318 pages

Formats: Paperback

