Bring Out the Best in Your Organization through Co-Creation Leadership with Dr. Terry Jackson’s “Co-Creation Leadership”

CUPERTINO, USA, 2021-Nov-11 — /EPR Network/ — The COVID-19 global pandemic has revealed the fragility of humanity. It is because of uncertainty and ambiguity that leaders must adapt and rise to the challenge. Co-creation leadership is a superpower that leaders need in order to help their organizations thrive.

In this book, Dr. Terry Jackson, a renowned expert in executive coaching and organizational change, discusses co-creation leadership and how all leaders can use it to achieve organizational success. He also introduces the co-creation leadership’s RECIPE model.

Hardcover, paperback, and Kindle versions of this book are available on Amazon. You can download the Kindle version of this book for FREE until November 8! Grab your copy here: https://getbook.at/CoCreationLeadership

“Leaders with underperforming teams can recognize and apply the components in co-creation to succeed. Successful co-creation paves the way for healthier and happier humans and contributes to flourishing and thriving organizations,” says Dr. Terry Jackson, Chief Operating Officer at JCG Consulting Group.

“The RECIPE model that Dr. Terry Jackson shares in this book is truly something that all leaders in today’s world needs. Co-creation leadership is important in building a co-creative and thriving organization,” says Global Credibility Expert Mitchell Levy.

Here are a couple of the powerful AHA messages you can share from this book:

Co-creation is the secret sauce that differentiates excellence from success. Success is too often transactional and excellence is systemic. #CoCreationLeadership https://aha.pub/TerryJackson

No man is an island. Co-creation produces better results than individual efforts. #CoCreationLeadership https://aha.pub/TerryJackson

Truly understanding the needs of society will help create solutions for the greater good. This mindset produces revolutionary results. #CoCreationLeadership https://aha.pub/TerryJackson

Transformational leaders understand that every business initiative can be visualized and improved through #CoCreationLeadership. https://aha.pub/TerryJackson

Everyone can contribute when every voice is heard. That’s #CoCreationLeadership, which leads to effective execution. https://aha.pub/TerryJackson

