Stevens Auction Company’s Annual Thanksgiving Antique Auction will be Saturday, Nov. 13th, Online and in Aberdeen, Miss

Aberdeen, MS, 2021-Nov-11 — /EPR Network/ — Eager bidders will be giving thanks at Stevens Auction’s Thanksgiving Antique Auction set for Saturday, November 13th, live in the gallery at 609 North Meridian Street in Aberdeen, and online via LiveAuctioneers.com. Offered will be items from a 9,000-square-foot home in Gulf Port, Miss., plus estates from Eutaw, Ala., and Centerville, Miss.

Expected top lots include a heavily carved oak dining room suite attributed to the renowned 19th century American furnituremaker R. J. Horner, a beautiful palace-size Aubusson rug that cost $40,000 when purchased new, and a magnificent pair of early 19th century Old Paris vases that was museum deaccessioned 50 years ago. The auction will start promptly at 10 am Central time.

The Horner dining room suite is the sale’s headliner, with an estimate of $15,000-$45,000. It consists of a china cabinet, banquet-size table with five leaves, six chairs and a sideboard, all beautifully carved with wing griffins and feet. Also from Horner is an oak china cabinet in the original finish, carved from top to bottom with dragon and fruit carved cresting, large protruding carved lions and fruit, and large protruding carved full body dolphins (estimate: $2,000-$4,000).

The Aubusson rug is truly palace-size, at 14 feet by 30 feet. It’s expected to sell for $10,000-$20,000, half its original sale price. Other fine rugs up for bid will include a beige, green and gold Oushak rug, 18 feet by 12 feet (estimate: $1,800-$3,000); a handmade red, blue and white Persian rug, 9 feet 10 inches by 14 feet 2 inches (estimate: $600-$1,500); and a large, green and rose-colored needlepoint tapestry, 13 feet 6 inches by 8 feet 11 inches (estimate: $600-$1,200).

The pair of two-part, early 20th Old Paris vases boasts intricate detailing, with lattice work from top to bottom and breathtaking painting with the highest gold content for all the gilting. The vases, showing no wear at all, is estimated to bring $5,000-$15,000. Also offered will be a large and impressive pair of two-part, 19th century Royal Vienna urns with fine figural paintings, ornate raised decorations and intense gold gilt, both 23 inches tall (estimate: $3,000-$5,000).

Tables worth considering include a unique rosewood Aesthetic Movement pedestal table with winged griffins and inlay burl trim (estimate: $4,000-$10,000); and a very large rosewood Victorian center table attributed to Charles Boudoine, 46 inches wide (estimate: $2,000-$4,000).

Beds will feature a spectacular contemporary mahogany half tester bed with drapes and carved crown (estimate: $5,000-$7,500); a six-piece Lillian Russell cherry bedroom suite, signed Davis Cabinet Company, with twin beds, a chest, a dresser, a night stand and shaving mirror (estimate: $2,500-$5,000); and a rosewood grained full size tester bed from Shamrock Plantation, attributed to Mitchell & Rammelsberg (a maker featured often in Stevens sales) (estimate: $2,000-$4,000).

A handsome rosewood rococo secretary that’s been in the same place for 75 years, originally from the Shamrock Plantation, 98 inches tall by 47 inches wide, is expected to ring up $2,500-$4,000. Also, an equally attractive olive wood period 1780 secretary with a fitted interior in the upper section, 7 feet 10 inches tall by 42 inches wide, has a pre-sale estimate of $3,000-$4,000.

Pedestals will include a marble-top mahogany figural pedestal, 43 inches tall (estimate: $3,000-$6,000); a solid mahogany round pedestal with wing griffin top, 42 inches tall (estimate: $1,500-$3,000); and a walnut pedestal with three puttis, claw feet and grapes (estimate: $2,000-$3,500).

The lamps and lighting category will feature a Victorian brass and alabaster banquet lamp with a hand-painted shade, possibly of Rembrandt (estimate: $1,000-$3,000); a brass Victorian lamp by Bradley and Hubbard, still oil with dragons, a red globe and double burner (estimate: $1,000-$3,000); and a Victorian hanging light with owls on shade and font (estimate: $1,000-$2,500).

Grandfather clocks will come up for bid, including a Tiffany 9-tube grandfather clock in great condition, in a classical mahogany case with columns, 93 inches tall (estimate: $3,000-$6,000); and a mahogany Empire case 9-tube grandfather clock, 90 inches tall (estimate: $1,500-$2,500).

In the hunt for a banquet or dining table? This sale will feature an antique English manor banquet dining table with original brass feet and rollers, 11 feet 6 inches long (estimate: $3,000-$6,000); a fine 19th century Federal banquet table with ornate signed bronze feet and six leaves, in the original crate, 12 feet long (estimate: $3,000-$5,000); and solid cherry Federal banquet table ends with carved and turned legs, in great condition, 76 inches long (estimate: $1,200-$2,000).

A magnificent pair of 18th or 19th century carved doors, measuring 89 ½ inches tall by 58 inches wide, carries an estimate of $3,000-$6,000); while an incredible 19th century rococo walnut large five-section screen, all pierce-carved with grapes and vines and previously in the home of an heiress, 6 feet 5 inches tall by 8 feet 1 inch wide, is expected to change hands for $3,000-$4,000.

Items for the garden will include an antique marble and bronze fountain in three parts, with a carved double dolphin base, large scalloped shell form basin in marble, topped with a patinated bronze boy with grapes fountainhead, overall 44 inches tall (estimate: $3,000-$5,000); two heavy cast iron white garden benches in a leaf and vine pattern, being sold as two lots (each estimate: $1,000-$2,000; and a pair of cast iron figural planters, 38 inches tall (estimate: $600-$1,200).

Need something to house (or lift) your spirits? An important silver and cut glass 12-inch-tall wine vessel in the original silk-lined case, with insignias by Appointment to King, Elkington and Company, with hallmarks, should finish at $2,500-$5,000; while a Napoleon III Boulle inlaid 20-piece set of gold gilt decanters and wines, probably Baccarat, should hammer for $1,000-$1,500.

Decorative accessories will feature a three-piece Old Paris garniture set, pink with gold and painted flowers (and a crack in the center bowl) (estimate: $1,000-$3,000); a very rare, quality square Victorian American chess table with a beveled glass top and all chess pieces (estimate: $1,000-$3,000); and a bronze of a dog and rabbit, 19 inches long (estimate: $1,000-$2,500).

An open house preview will be held at the gallery on Friday, November 12th, from 10 am-7 pm.

Doors will open at 8 am on auction day, Nov. 13th. Pictures are continually being added to the Stevens website (www.stevensauction.com), so interested parties are encouraged to check often for new additions and further information. For information not contained in the sales brochure, please call 662-369-2200 or email to stevensauction@bellsouth.net. Phone bids are welcome.

Terms of payment are all major credit cards or pre-approved business or personal checks (with proper ID), or wire transfer. A 15 percent buyer’s premium will be applied to all purchases, with an extra 3 percent processing fee for credit cards. A sales tax will be charged as well, except for those bidders with a valid state resale number. Light refreshments will be served on auction day.

To learn more about Stevens Auction Company and the annual Thanksgiving Antique Auction planned for Saturday, Nov. 13, visit www.stevensauction.com.

About Stevens Auction Company:

Stevens Auction Company is always accepting quality consignments for future sales. To consign a single item, an estate or a collection, you may call them directly, at (662) 369-2200; or, you can e-mail them at stevensauction@bellsouth.net. To learn more about Stevens Auction Company, visit www.stevensauction.com. Updates are posted often.