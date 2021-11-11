Family Medicine Austin Opens New Clinic In Leander, Makes Healthcare More Accessible

Leander , United States, 2021-Nov-11 — /EPR Network/ — As part of its mission to increase access to quality healthcare services, Family Medicine Austin (FMA) has opened a new clinic in Leander.

The new healthcare facility aims to offer holistic preventive, diagnostic, and disease management care to individuals and families across Leander.

Family medicine is an integral part of the healthcare system since primary care physicians are the first point of contact for individuals and families. According to a 2018 survey, the number of primary care physicians in Texas is a meager 54 for as many as 100,000 people, whereas the national average is 76.

“Having access to a reliable family physician that provides quality care across every stage of life is crucial for the overall wellbeing of the society”, says Kim Surtout, Director of Clinical Operations.

“COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the vulnerability of our primary care system. It has also instilled a renewed sense of urgency to strengthen this critical healthcare function to keep our communities safe. At FMA, we offer patient-centric care and strive to improve health outcomes. This extension of our primary care services to Leander is a result of our commitment to improving health-related quality of life of people across Texas.” – Kim added.

The Leander clinic will be led by an expert medical team of board-certified family physicians offering diagnosis and treatments for a range of healthcare conditions, including ADHD, allergies, diabetes, gastrointestinal disorders, women’s health, dermatology care, and more.

This rapidly growing suburb of Austin has a population of approximately 53,000 people and is expected to be one of the fastest-growing cities. The clinic aims to build long-lasting relationships with the residents of Leander.

FMA Leander is located at 2701 S Hwy 183, Suite B Leander TX 78641.

About Family Medicine Austin

Family Medicine Austin (FMA) is a full-spectrum primary care facility offering comprehensive preventive, diagnostic, and disease management care for individuals and families across Austin, Texas. It is led by an expert medical team and board-certified family medicine physicians. FMA accepts most major insurance plans and offers convenient online appointment scheduling and onsite lab services. From annual wellness visits and disease prevention to adult vaccinations and innovative dermatology care, the practice offers a one-stop, healthcare solution that’s conveniently close to home.