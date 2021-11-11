New Book by Lazar Sarna: Tales of the Spices Makers

New York, NY, 2021-Nov-11 — /EPR Network/ — ADELAIDE BOOKS is proud to present the latest work by Lazar Sarna: Tales of the Spices Makers

“Lazar Sarna is a quite unique and distinctive voice.. ..” —Midwest Book Review

“Sarna is that rare, perhaps anachronistic, thing in an age of personal expression, cursory impressions, moral relativism, and ironic distance: a poet who wears the mantle of a prophet. That he wears it uneasily and speaks with dry humor makes his words all the more convincing. He is indeed the direct heir of something grand and important.”—Quill and Quire

LAZAR SARNA lives in Montreal where he practices law, and teaches. He is the author of the poetry collections He Claims he is the Heir, Porcupine’s Quill (2005), Letters of State, Porcupine’s Quill (1978), Mystics on a Picnic, Hillel (1972), The Singsong (1968), The Tethered Man (2019) and as well as a novel The Man Who Lived Near Nelligan, Coach House Press (1975). His poetry has appeared in the anthologies Cross Cut, Vehicule Press (1982) and Jerusalem, Vehicule Press (1996).

Title: Tales of the Spices Makers

Author: Lazar Sarna

Publisher: Adelaide Books

Publisher Website: https://adelaidebooks.org/

Publisher Email: info@adelaidebooks.org

ISBN: 978-1955196789

Price: $19.60

Page Count: 150 pages

Formats: Paperback

Description of the company: ADELAIDE BOOKS LLC is a New York based independent company dedicated to publishing literary fiction and creative nonfiction. It was founded in July 2017 as an imprint of the Adelaide Literary Magazine, with the aim to facilitate publishing of novels, memoirs, and collections of short stories, poems, and essays by contributing authors of our magazine and other qualified writers.