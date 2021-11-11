Ex Why Zed: The Leading Printing Solutions Provider

England, United Kingdom, 2021-Nov-11 — /EPR Network/ — Ex Why Zed (https://exwhyzed.co.uk) is one of the leading companies that provide various printing solutions, including hardback book printing. Their services make it easier for clients to self-publish their books to a professional standard.

The company prints out case-bound books using state-of-the-art presses such as the HP Indigo and the Heidelberg presses. The company then case bounds the book using their Kolbus binding line. This means potential clients can rest easy knowing their work will be efficiently handled using the best equipment and tools.

The company’s unique ordering system makes it easier for clients to place and receive their orders quickly. Clients can send a PDF version of their work. The company can immediately print it out after checking all the files and the client’s required specifications. The finished product would then be directly shipped and delivered to the client’s specified address. This means clients won’t have to follow up on their orders personally. The company itself would do everything for them.

Clients can choose from countless options about the sizes, finishing and papers of hardback books. Ex Why Zed provides professional advice before having their clients send their work to the presses to ensure that they acquire the best possible results. They also provide printing quotes with very competitive rates to stretch out the budget. Clients located on the other side of the country can relax since the company delivers high-quality printing through the United Kingdom and globally.

With the company’s excellent services that have been constant over the years, they have satisfied and gained numerous clients. One of their loyal customers, ‘Sally’, said: “I am absolutely delighted with the finished product, thank you. Very impressed by the service I received. I had several queries during the process, you always responded quickly and efficiently. You provided good sized paper samples which was very helpful. I would certainly use your company for any future projects and I wouldn’t hesitate to recommend you”.

Aside from hardback book printing UK services, the company also provides corporate brochure printing services. This can greatly showcase the products of businesses and is a great way to promote business brands. For more information about the services they offer, visit their website at https://exwhyzed.co.uk.

About Ex Why Zed

Ex Why Zed is one of the leading companies that provide creative printing solutions. With the company’s accessible, friendly, and knowledgeable, creative teams, potential clients can rest assured that they will achieve their desired results. The company aims to help their clients, from complete novices to reputable design agencies. With many different printing options, potential clients can acquire their services at very affordable prices. For enquiries, potential clients can fill out their contact form at https://exwhyzed.co.uk/contact. You may also talk to one of their staff via 01206 766647 or send an email to hello@exwhyzed.co.uk.