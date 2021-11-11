New Release Title “Closer” Artist Marietta Grant Collaboration with Sean Kingston

Artist Marietta Grant collaborated this time with Sean Kingston with her latest single.

Fort Worth, TX, 2021-Nov-11 — /EPR Network/ — Marietta grant Contrary United States of America reside in Fort Worth Texas a native of Chicago Illinois Singer Songwriter Marietta Grant new release.

Title “Closer” is released on October 28, 2021. New single Title It’s a party released October 20 2021, & I AM ME October 3, 2020. Her new single release “THATS WHY” on December 23 2020.

Marietta passion for music what’s discovered listening to other artist Dianna Ross & Supreme & Musician Sade Smooth Operator.

Marietta is interested in working with other artists. Marietta had an awesome interview with Billboard, Complex.

She is a wonderful renowned artist named “Marietta Grant”, launched her latest track “Closer “with Collaboration with Sean Kingston” she has a gentle voice and strong heart, Marietta Grant is bringing her unique style of music to other. Her track “It’s a party” is meant to soothe the anxious soul with its soft melody.

Her track “THATS WHY” is inspired by the struggles people are going through because of the pandemic. Tell them do not give up, to keep striving in these hard times. Because it causes so much anxiety”, the track offers a calming cadence that will have listeners shutting their eyes and feeling relaxed.

Marietta lyrics promote wellbeing for others, allowing them to forget their troubles for a moment. Marietta Grant clear meets her goal of wanting to inspire people with her music as well as offer healing. “Closer” is available for download on streaming platforms worldwide.

About Marietta Grant:

“Marietta Grant” hails from the Illinois, Chicago. Marietta has been an inspired by artist “Dianna Ross”. She wants to dedicate her music to help people with to enjoy and assisting them through difficult times. Marietta talent for singing and help others is already gaining her a fan following. They are able to take a deep breath and relax as they listen to Marietta music. Marietta also has albums available for download as well and plans more music projects in the future. Marietta has an amazing Instagram and Tiktok following of and going up. She has also recorded a song with Sean Kingston.

To listen to more of her music, or for interested parties to reach out to Marietta Grant for an interview on their site, podcast, or radio show, you can make contact via the information provided below:

Performance Warm up: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CxNl9dKS_Gg

