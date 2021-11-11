Safari holiday during COVID-19 at Golden Impalas

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, 2021-Nov-11 — /EPR Network/ — The world has literally changed shape overnight with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. We, at Golden Impalas Bush Resort are now fully operational, although mindful of the many challenges you currently face and are committed to ensure that your health and safety comes first. Once lockdown is lifted, your safaris are likely to continue as they did, with minor changes relating to personal hygiene matters.

We are prepared and waiting for when you are ready to travel and visit us again.

At the 5-Star graded Golden Impalas Bush Resort we offer 6 beautiful luxurious villas, sleeping 2 each and 3 sumptuous suites sleeping 4 persons each, with a maximum of 24 guests at all times. Villas and Suites come with a private swimming pool with direct views of the bush.

Guests can now also stay on an all-inclusive package, which includes all meals (full buffet breakfast, light lunch, afternoon tea, snacks on game drives, and a romantic 3-course dinner) and drinks (local wine, beer, soft drinks, coffee, tea, water), making it the ideal luxury safari bush escape for couples, families, small groups, and executive business teams. Since our lodge is small and intimate, social distancing practices are easily implemented and currently the wearing of masks are compulsory by staff as well as guests.

We are adopting the World Health Organization’s standard recommendations and following the authority’s regulations to reduce exposure to and transmission of a range of illnesses which include hand and respiratory hygiene, and safe food practices as follows:

Employees wash their hands frequently with soap and water as well as avoiding tight contact with others.

On arrival, guests are informed of all strict hygiene regulations and a minimum distance to other guests should always be maintained.

Guests will need to complete a questionnaire and temperatures are taken.

40 Hand sanitising stations are readily available throughout the lodge and rooms.

Rooms are also disinfected regularly between guest stays.

Guests with symptoms of illness will be asked to stay in the room and call a doctor via the reception desk.

All rooms and communal area are clean and disinfected as per golden standards.

Mealtimes:

Mealtimes are not too different as friends and families can still share tables, however for those that prefer social distancing, arrangements can be made, such as in-room services. At the magnificent Maatta’s Restaurant, tables are situated to covid regulations or guests can enjoy meals in the garden area. Tiimm’s Bar overlooks the waterhole and all our special guests enjoy fabulous 5-star service from our management and dedicated staff who are always focused on providing an unforgettable experience.

We are proud of our extensive wine cellar and wine tasting room where you can sample our selection of fine South African wines at our organised tastings.

Our spa treatments and massages are performed in the privacy of your own Suite or Villa while you relax gazing out at the African bush and wildlife.

Game Drives

Not much has changed on game drives to any significant degree, as none of the wildlife seem to notice that we are on some kind of a lockdown safari. Our vehicles accommodate

6 -10 persons and empty seats on our game drive vehicles for couples not travelling together can be arranged, or opt for a walking safari, which is a highly educational and exciting experience in the bush.

You will be briefed when and where to wear masks, sanitise hands and exercise social distancing.

We provide your own personal sun-screen, sanitising and insect repellent packs as needed, and our blankets keep you snug in our winter season or chilly mornings.

Within Dinokeng Game Reserve, the African wildlife includes lion, elephant, rhino, buffalo and leopard as well as many other species such as jackal, hyena, cheetah, giraffe, zebra, numerous different antelope, and many more. It’s a bird-lovers paradise, with an enormous number of bird species available.

We care for you and therefore we continue to monitor the situation closely to ensure the safety of all staff and guests on a regular basis. Staying at Golden Impalas Bush Resort is safe, and you can always select the Best Available Rate for an easy and straight-forward cancellation policy.

If you are experiencing any other specific concerns, please do not hesitate to contact us directly, we are here to assist you.