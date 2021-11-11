Dirty Laundry Solutions Announces New CEO

Las Vegas, NV, 2021-Nov-11 — /EPR Network/ — Dirty Laundry Solutions continues to shape the face of its ever-growing, on-demand laundry pickup and delivery service. During this month’s convention, the company announced a new position for Daniel Ellis, its former Chief Technology Officer (CTO). After a year of service, he embarks on a new chapter in the company as its newly appointed CEO.

Daniel started as a territory owner, but with his background in the app development business, he was immediately recognized in this field as he previously worked with a major company in the development and launch of an app. This meant he knew how to speak the language. Taking over the technology side of DLS, Daniel showcased his knowledge and skills, displaying commendable perseverance and dedication to get the job done. His efforts resulted in a user-friendly, customer-facing app that spearheaded DLS’s lead to the on-demand laundry service business.

After a year of constant, excellent service, Daniel’s communication and leadership skills gave way to him being appointed as the company’s new CEO, transforming it into a household name that is stronger than ever.

The founder, Peter Trang, strongly supports this decision and feels that appointing Daniel would be a welcoming change in the company. “Daniel has done a tremendous job for the company and it was the right move determined by Daniel’s commitment, drive, and excitement to be a household name. Certainly well deserved.”

Daniel came on board last March 2020 and was designated as a CTO in July 2020 before being appointed as the company’s new CEO. He continues to show promise in his new position and is even more motivated to help the company achieve greater heights. When asked about his new position, he said, “I’m honored that the team has the trust and confidence in my abilities to take the company to the next level. We’ve made great progress in a short time, but we still have a lot to accomplish. We have a talented team at Dirty Laundry Solutions, which makes what I do very enjoyable and rewarding.”

Dirty Laundry Solutions now has a stronger team of success-driven professionals with the addition of Daniel Ellis. With fresh and inviolable leadership, Dirty Laundry Solutions is looking forward to an even brighter future.

