Here’s How SUP can Help You Lower Your Stress and Anxiety Levels

London, UK, 2021-Nov-11 — /EPR Network/ — Stresses in life are inevitable. But the sad truth is that about 74% of UK adults feel too stressed out that they find it difficult to cope. Engaging in London watersports like stand-up paddleboarding is a great help if you want to lower your stress and anxiety levels.

How SUP can Help You Cope with Stress and Anxiety

In SUP, you’re propelling yourself through the water by using a paddle while standing on a paddleboard. This popular London watersport provides several benefits — including easing stress and anxiety. Here’s how.

It boosts endorphin production. In general, exercises boost the production of endorphins in the body. These feel-good chemicals can improve your well-being and bring euphoria, similar to that refreshing feeling you experience after running. SUP is one of the best exercises that involve water. It’s proven to be effective in combatting stress and alleviating depressive symptoms.

It improves focus and concentration. SUP is one of those London watersports that require a great deal of concentration. In the process, it doesn’t only help you enhance your balance and body coordination skills, it can also improve your mental health. By enhancing your focus, you’ll have a better state of mind to cope with anxiety and other stressors. Over time, it will also reduce your risk of developing cognitive impairment.

It enhances your immunity. As a great exercise itself, SUP is already beneficial when it comes to boosting your immunity system. More importantly, when you try this activity, you’ll get enough sun exposure. And sunlight is one of the greatest suppliers of vitamin D. If you have adequate vitamin D levels in your body, your immunity will be further improved. It will also protect you from several diseases, like colds, flu, osteoporosis, and even certain types of cancer.

It helps you get closer to nature. Oftentimes, you can be too caught up with work and other responsibilities that you forget just how enjoyable it is to be one with nature once in a while. When you engage in SUP, you’ll get closer to nature — to water, specifically. Getting in the water is essential in improving your mindfulness. It can help you loosen up both your body and mind, which is important in stress relief.

It is a way to develop new friendships. Watersports like SUP can help you develop new friendships with like-minded people. It’s also an experience that can help you strengthen your bond with your family, friends, and even colleagues. As you boost your social skills, develop meaningful connections, and fortify your support system, you’ll find it easier to unload stress off your mind.

