Hempstead Therapy Centre Offers Complete Line of Physiotherapy Services to Help With Your Overall Physical Well-Being

London, UK, 2021-Nov-11 — /EPR Network/ — Injuries and conditions that affect mobility require specialised treatment and care. Experts who specialise in Physiotherapy Medway help patients who have conditions like this. At Hempstead Therapy Centre (HTC), you can get access to a complete line of physiotherapy services — all designed to improve your overall physical well-being.

Services for Your Wellness

At HTC, your wellness is their priority. They offer an array of services in physiotherapy in Medway with utmost professionalism.

Exercise Therapy. To help you restore your movement and function, HTC physiotherapists will conduct various exercise therapy sessions. These range from basic movement reintroduction to the highest sporting performance recovery. They carry out exercise therapies as carefully as they can and consider your specific capabilities at any given point in time.

Manual Therapy. HTC physiotherapists are also experts in various manual therapy techniques, including joint, soft tissue, and nerve mobilisations. Whenever necessary, they also perform specific manipulations so you can restore your movement — whether your impairment is brought about by an injury, illness, disability, or degeneration.

Supporting Techniques. They further guarantee effective recovery through their array of supporting techniques. These include acupuncture, ultrasound, and taping techniques.

Education and Advice. It is HTC’s goal to keep you and all of their patients well informed about the treatment plan that they will be implementing. This allows you to give them informed consent, ensuring a collaborative approach when it comes to achieving your desired outcomes.

HTC’s physiotherapy services can be used to treat various concerns such as lower backache, knee pains, neck pains, shoulder pains, spinal issues, and osteoarthritis among others.

They also address sports injuries through their sports physiotherapy service. From traditional therapy modalities to more advanced methods such as shockwave therapy, they offer different treatments to help you recover from a sports injury and improve your overall performance. They also provide advice on how to undergo proper training after recovery and prevent your injury from recurring.

Experienced and Dedicated

HTC is a respected name in physiotherapy Medway. Their consultant physiotherapist has been in practice since 1998, with his expertise covering spinal specialism, neuro-musculoskeletal (MSK) physiotherapy, and professional sports therapy. Their senior physiotherapist, on the other hand, is an expert in exercise therapy, dry needling techniques, and Extra-Corporeal Shockwave Therapy (ESWT).

Working alongside other medical professionals and staff members, their physiotherapists provide top-notch care to patients from different walks of life. During your initial appointment with them, they will take a full medical history for them to better assess your condition. They will ask you about your desired outcomes, carry out the necessary tests, and discuss their proposed treatment plan with you.

Get Help from the Leading Name in Physiotherapy in Medway

Hempstead Therapy Centre offers multi-disciplinary treatment to help you improve your physical well-being. And one of their specialties is physiotherapy. They provide a complete line of patient-focused physiotherapy services so you can regain your mobility or better manage your disability.

For questions, call them at 01634 393113 or email them at support@hempsteadtherapy.co.uk. They’re located at Unit 26 Hempstead Valley Shopping Centre, Gillingham, Kent ME7 3PB. Visit their website to learn more: https://hempsteadtherapycentre.co.uk