Potential Growth of Leather Chemicals in the Asia-Pacific Region

Different chemicals are used for tanning, dyeing, re-tanning, and finishing of leather products, across various stages of the leather production process. Many hazardous chemicals such as chromium are used in leather production. The regulatory policies set by REACH (Registration, Evaluation, Authorization and Restriction of Chemical substances), on the use of certain chemicals in tanneries has hampered the consumption of leather chemcials. In Europe, REACH is applicable to almost all the participants of the value chain of leather chemicals.

Asian countries such as China, India, and South Korea have emerged as leading destinations, driving the demand for leather chemicals. The market in developing nations is dominated by tanning & dyeing chemicals. However, the specialty finishing chemicals are consumed at large scale in Europe.

The leather chemicals market in China and India are one of the fastest-growing leather chemicals market. Rapidly growing footwear, automotive, leather apparel and leather goods industries are driving the growth of leather chemicals.

Italy is the major market for leather chemicals in Europe and is estimated to grow with the highest CAGR between 2014 and 2019. The leather goods industry along with apparels industry is driving the growth in Italian leather chemicals market.

The process of leather production involves several chemical reactions. Leather manufacturing consists of converting raw hides or skins into leather, which can be used in a wide range of applications.

The various leather chemicals include tanning & dyeing chemicals, beamhouse chemicals and finishing chemicals, out of which, tanning & dyeing and beamhouse operations involves a heavy usage of chemicals. The chemicals used during the beamhouse operation involve the treatment of hides or skins prior to chrome tanning to produce wet blue involve soaking auxiliaries, liming auxiliaries, deliming auxiliaries and enzymes.

There are many global players having presence in all the regions. The major players in this market are opting for new product launches to enhance their market penetration into new regions. The major companies in this market are BASF SE (Germany), Lanxess AG (Germany), Stahl Holdings B.V. (The Netherlands), Bayer AG (Germany), TFL Ledertechnik GmbH (Germany).

The tanning & dyeing chemicals dominated the leather chemicals market in 2013, in terms of volume. Asia-Pacific was the largest market for tanning & dyeing chemicals and the region accounted for over 40% of the overall leather chemicals market in 2013. It is expected to show high growth owing to rapidly increasing demand for premium quality leather, primarily in the Asia-Pacific and European region.