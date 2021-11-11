Coagulation Analyzer Market Insights and Recent Developments

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Nov-11 — /EPR Network/ — According to market research report the Coagulation Analyzer Market is projected to reach USD 5.0 billion by 2025 from USD 3.8 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.7% between 2020 and 2025.

Coagulation analyzers and consumables are used to evaluate the coagulation profiles of blood samples, which are utilized for clotting-based or chromogenic assays and for diagnosing clotting factor deficiencies. They are primarily used in wound, injury, and pre- and post-operative management.

The coagulation analyzers available in the market are based on three major technologies—optical technology, mechanical technology, and electrochemical technology. However, apart from these technologies, coagulation analyzers can also be based on other technologies, such as nephelometric, immunogenic, chromogenic, advanced biosensor, and thromboelastometry technologies. The most widely used technology in the Hemostasis Analyzer Market is the optical technology. This segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019.

Based on product, the Hemostasis Analyzer Market is segmented into clinical laboratory analyzers and point-of-care testing analyzers. In 2019, the clinical laboratory analyzers segment accounted for a larger share of the market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to factors such as the growing prevalence of blood disorders and increasing development of automated coagulation systems with faster turnaround times, compact size, and expanded capabilities.

The prominent players operating in the coagulation analyzers market include Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), Abbott, Inc. (US), Sysmex Corporation (Japan), Diagnostica Stago (France), Helena Laboratories (US), Nihon Kohden Corporation (Japan), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), and Horiba Medical (Japan). Players in this market focused on partnerships, collaborations, agreements, acquisitions, mergers, expansions, and product launches & approvals to expand their market presence between January 2017 and February 2020.

Recent Developments:

> In 2019, Nihon Kohden established a hematology analyzer reagent factory in Dubai.

> In 2018, Sysmex launched the Automated Blood Coagulation Analyzers CN-6000 and CN-3000

> In 2017, Roche Diagnostics launched the cobas t 711 coagulation analyzer

North America (comprising the US and Canada) accounted for the largest share of the global Coagulation Analyzer Market in 2019, followed by Europe. Factors such as the increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases and the rising incidence of blood disorders are stimulating the growth of the market in North America.

