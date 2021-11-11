Medtronic (Ireland), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Abbott (US) to dominate the Peripheral Vascular Devices Market

Pune, India, 2021-Nov-11 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report Peripheral Vascular Devices Market – Global Forecast to 2025″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Peripheral Vascular Devices Market is projected to reach USD 12.6 billion by 2025 from USD 9.2 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.5%.

Browse in-depth TOC on “Peripheral Vascular Devices Market”

468 – Tables

37 – Figures

314 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=790

COVID -19 Impact on the Peripheral Vascular Devices Market

In the last few months, the number of patient visits to hospitals has reduced significantly, despite emergency and OPD services being available in hospitals. Before commencing any interventional procedure, surgeons run through a series of clinical tests to decide the best treatment for patients. However, due to the lockdown in many countries, patient visits to hospitals have reduced significantly. As a result, the number of diagnostic tests has reduced. This has further reduced the sales of peripheral vascular devices.

North America accounted for the largest share of the peripheral vascular devices market in 2019

Based on the region, the peripheral vascular devices market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the peripheral vascular devices market. The large share of North America can be attributed to factors such as the increasing prevalence of diabetes, rising aging population, availability of reimbursement, and the presence of all key players.

Request for Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=790

Prominent players in the peripheral vascular devices market are Medtronic (Ireland), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Abbott (US), Cardinal Health (US), iVascular (Spain), Becton, Dickinson, and Company (US), B. Braun Melsungen (Germany), Terumo Corporation (Japan), Biosensors International Group (Singapore), and BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG (Germany).

Recent Developments:

– In 2020, Terumo has received US FDA approval for its TREO Abdominal Aortic Stent-Graft System

– In 2018, Received FDA Mark approval for Eluvia, a drug-eluting vascular stent system for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD).

– In 2019, Terumo launched MISAGO RX Self-expanding Peripheral Stent for treating peripheral artery disease in Japan

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com