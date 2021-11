Lung Cancer Surgery Market Segmentation and Future Industry Growth

Pune, India, 2021-Nov-11 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report Lung Cancer Surgery Market by Instrument ((Clamps, Foreceps, Trocars, Retractors, Scissors), Monitoring & Endoscopic Devices), Procedure (Thoracotomy (Lobectomy, Pneumonectomy, Segmentectomy, Sleeve Resection), MIS), Volume Data – Global Forecast to 2026, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global market is projected to reach USD 6.7 billion by 2026 from USD 5.4 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.

Browse in-depth TOC on “Lung Cancer Surgery Market”

182 – Tables

27 – Figures

163 – Pages

Surgical Instruments segment accounted for the largest share of the lung cancer surgery market, by Surgical Devices, in 2020

Based on devices, the lung cancer surgery market is segmented into surgical instruments, monitoring & visualizing, and endosurgical equipment. In 2020, the surgical instruments segment accounted for the largest market share. The rising prevalence & incidence of lung cancer, rising government support and funding, and the increasing adoption of surgical procedures for lung cancer treatment are the factors driving the market growth.

Thoracotomy segment accounted for the largest share in the market, by Surgical Procedures, in 2020

Based on procedures, the lung cancer surgery market is segmented into thoracotomy and minimally invasive surgeries. In 2020, the thoracotomy segment accounted for the larger share of the lung cancer surgery market. However, the minimally invasive surgeries segment is expected to grow at the highest during the forecast period. The growing adoption of minimally invasive techniques, increasing technological advancements, availability of reimbursement policies, and the increasing trend of robotic surgeries are the factors driving the growth of this market segment.

North America is the largest regional market for lung cancer surgery market

In 2020, North America accounted for the largest market share. The large share of North America can be attributed to rising technological advancements in lung cancer treatment, increasing incidence and prevalence of lung cancer, rising trend of smoking tobacco, increasing emphasis on early diagnosis & treatment of cancers, and the availability of reimbursement.

Key Market Players:

The prominent players in the global lung cancer surgery market are Accuray Inc. (US), AngioDynamics Inc. (US), Ethicon Inc. (US), Intuitive Surgical Inc. (US), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Teleflex Incorporated (US), Ackermann Instrumente GmbH (Germany), KARL STORZ GmbH (Germany), Scanlan International Inc. (US), TROKAMED GmbH (Germany), Medtronic Plc. (Ireland), Siemens Healthcare (Germany), Richard Wolf GmbH (Germany), Phoenix Surgical Holdings Limited (England), Key Surgical LLC (US), Surgical Holdings (England), FusionKraft (India), KLS Martin Group (Germany), Sontec Instruments Inc. (US), and Wexler Surgical Inc. (US).

Recent Developments

– In May 2021, Olympus Corporation (Japan) launched BF-UC190F endobronchial ultrasound (EBUS) bronchoscope.

– In February 2020, Intuitive Surgical Inc. (US) acquired Orpheus Medical (US).

– In October 2019, KLS Martin Group (Germany) opened a new training center at its site in Jacksonville, Florida, US.

