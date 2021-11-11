Electronic Display Market Forecast Analysis by Manufacturer, Types, Applications and Regions 2021 – 2022

San Jose, California , USA, Nov 11, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

Market Insights

The global electronic display market size was valued at USD 313.5 billion in 2014 and is anticipated to reach USD 733.7 billion by 2022. Global electronic display market is expected to experience a lucrative growth on account of increasing applications of display technologies in numerous electronic systems. Technological innovations, extension of consumer electronics industry and rising applications in numerous end-use segments are anticipated to fuel the market growth.

The product market has been observed to experience a significant growth in the past few years in light of numerous technological innovations. The development of advanced consumer electronics includes tablets, smartphones, smart televisions and smart wearable’s is anticipated to fuel the market over the forecast period. In addition, rising buying power across the globe is open new opportunities for the growth of the industry. Manufacturers are bound to follow regulations including the restriction of hazardous substances (RoHS) and waste electronics and electrical equipment (WEEE) standards.

The rising trend of AMOLED and OLED in consumer electronic devices on account of technological innovations on high resolution display technology is expected to positively influence the product market. Conversely, the implementation of innovative technologies includes initial costs to be high causing an increase in the cost of the device which is expected to act as a restraint for the growth of product demand.

In the past few years the LCD displays are observed to have dominated the market. The segment captured more than 35% of the total industry revenue share on account of the increasing usage in consumer electronics devices including personal computers and TVs. Advanced OLED and LED display technologies are expected to gain popularity on account of high operational suitability and reliability towards numerous applications.

Electronic Display Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2012 – 2022)

LCD

LED

OLED

Others

Electronic Display Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2012 – 2022)

Consumer Electronics

Digital Signage

Automotive Display

Others

Key Players Analysis covered in these report

Active Light Inc

AU Optronics

Toshiba Corporation

LG Electronics

Zenith Electronics Corporation

Sony Corporation

