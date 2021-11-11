Lactic Acid & Polylactic Acid Market Dynamics, Growth Prospect and Consumption Analysis till 2025

San Jose, California , USA, Nov 11, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Lactic Acid & Polylactic Acid Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global lactic acid & polylactic acid market is anticipated to reach USD 9.8 billion and USD 6.5 billion respectively by 2025. Growing demand for environmental friendly packaged products and awareness is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. Global lactic acid market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.2% from 2017 to 2025. Lactic acid is a colorless syrupy liquid with alcohol and water that is produced from raw materials including carbohydrates such as sugarcane, tapioca, corn and sugar beet. It involves fermentation of carbohydrates in presence of calcium carbonate. Lactic acid is also used to develop poly lactic acid(PLA). The production of PLA uses 68 percent less fossil fuel resources than traditional plastics and it is the world’s first greenhouse-gas-neutral polymer. It is one of the major sources of bio-resins use in bioplastics.

PLA is derived from renewable resources. This organic compound is easily compostable and biodegradable, subsequently minimizing environmental hazards including solid waste disposal. Growing demand for biodegradable products is also expected to boost the market growth over the forecast period. However, introduction of other renewable packaging alternatives in the market, for example agricultural natural fiber products such as bagasse, bamboo, palm fiber bulrush. These alternatives are expected to restraint the market growth since all these natural fibers are degradable and low cost, it’s reinforcement with PLA acts as an opportunity which is ecological as well as economical.

Rising crude oil price are also estimated to drive the global PLA demand over the forecast period, owing to reduced dependency on traditional petroleum based products. Increasing adoption of bioplastics on account of changing consumer preferences and need for sustainable products is also expected to positively impact the global market in the coming years. However, PLA suffers from distortion at fairly low temperatures hindering their performance compared to other conventional plastics. This resulted in restrictive use of Poly lactic acid to lower its applications in utility packaging. However, companies operating in the market have been are innovation new processes to enhance heat resistance power of polymers.

Lactic Acid Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Industrial

Food and beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Personal care

Others

Polylactic Acid Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Packaging

Agriculture

Transport

Electronics

Textiles

Others

Key Players Analysis covered in these report

Purac

NatureWorks LLC

Galactic

BASF

Synbra

Corbion N.V. and m

