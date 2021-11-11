Folded Tissues Market To Register A Stout Growth By 2031-End

The folded tissues market has been witnessing a moderate growth rate over the past 5 years on the back of price pressure, heightened competition, trending premiumisation of brands & private labels across the regions. The overall sales of folded tissues was pegged at more than US$ ~45.1 Bn in 2019 and is anticipated to grow 1.4x times over the forecast period (2020-2030). The novel coronavirus pandemic has created a huge supply-demand gap of folded tissues due to heightening demand for health and hygiene products coupled with complete lockdown in potential coronavirus hotspots.

Furthermore, increasing number of household buyers and per capita consumption of folded tissues has presented market entry opportunities to several domestic players. These players are now offering cost effective products to attract potential consumers. Based on the aforementioned factors, the global folded tissues market is projected to play a pivotal role for new revenue streams and amplified profit margins across the value chain.

Key Takeaways of Global Folded Tissues Market:

Currently, tissue papers segment accounts for a leading market share, with around 60% share in the global folded tissues market. The segment is estimated to witness a decline in its share owing to increasing demand for folded tissues for facial and hand cleaning solutions.

Increasing digitization, coupled with rising penetration of e-commerce, is anticipated to make online sales segment a high potential market with a CAGR growth of ~6% over the forecast period.

In 2019, out of per million dollar spending on folded tissues worldwide, North America accounted for more than 1/4th of the overall spending share. High annual per capita consumption of more than 22 Kg which is more than double of the global average annual per capita consumption was the factor behind the leading share of North America.

Emerging regions in global folded tissues market including South Asia, Latin America and MEA are projected to grow at a higher digit CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing consumer consciousness and purchasing power coupled with expansion of business footprint of key manufacturers are likely to provide a huge momentum to growth of these regions.

The global folded tissues market is poised to witness a positive u-shaped growth curve between 2019 and 2022 and expected to witness a significant demand during this period owing to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Premiumisation of private labels and brands and emerging trends across the retail & consumer goods sector is anticipated to highly impact the demand of hygiene products such folded tissues in coming years, says a Fact.MR analyst.

Global Folded Tissues Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments

The global folded tissues market is segmented on the basis of the fold, pricing range, application, end-use, distribution channel, and region.

Fold

Folded Tissues with V-Fold

Folded Tissues with M-Fold

Folded Tissues with Z-Fold

Folded Tissues with C-Fold

Pricing Range

Economic

Premium

Ultra-Premium

Application

Facial Tissue

Wet Tissues

Wrapping Tissue

Toilet Paper

Pocket Tissue

Paper Towel

Others

End Use

At Home

Away From Home

Distribution Channel

Direct Sales

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Grocery Stores

Wholesalers/Distributors

Discounters & Dollar Stores

Online Sales

Other Channels

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

