Detergent Polymers Market To See Incredible Growth During 2030

The global detergent polymers market is poised to witness a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period (2020-2030). Superior soil removal and exceptional whitening properties offered by detergent polymers have become talk of the town among detergent manufacturers. Detergent polymers have emerged as ingredient of choice in detergent manufacturing process, to regain product performance at lower built formulations. Further, detergent polymers are considered as the only material which offers non-phosphate detergent formulations. This will not only reduce the burden of environmental regulations on detergent manufactures but also decrease water and energy consumption while washing.

Key Takeaways of the Detergent Polymers Market Study:

Synthetic detergent polymers continues to account for three fourth of the global demand. However, it is poised to lose its market share by 4% through 2030 owing to increasing demand for bio based products.

Polycarboxylate is expected to remain highly preferred chemical among detergent polymer manufacturers and create absolute $ opportunity worth US$ 122 Mn by the end of 2030.

Application in liquid detergents and detergent pods and tablets is set to experience high growth rate over washing powders, creating collective $ opportunity worth US$ 100 Mn by 2030-end.

Use in laundry care is poised to significantly drive the global consumption of detergent polymers, accounting for over half of the total revenue.

Europe continues to maintain its dominance in the global detergent polymers market. However, East Asia is projected to surpass Europe’s market by 2025.

“Momentum towards liquid detergents and pods/tablets coupled with increasing demand for detergent polymers from these applications are projected to augment the market growth during the forecast period,” says the Fact.MR analyst.

Detergent Polymers Market: Segmentation

Fact.MR has segmented the detergent polymers market on the basis of source, chemical, function, application, end use, and region.

Source

Synthetic

Natural & Bio-based

Chemical

Polycarboxylates

Carboxymethyl Cellulose

Polyester

Vinylpyrrolidone and PVP

Others

Function

Antiredeposition Agent

Dispersing Agent

Soil Release Agent

Dye Transfer Inhibitor

Application

Washing Powders

Liquid Detergents

Detergent Pods and Tablets

End Use

Laundry Care

Industrial & Institutional Cleaning

Automatic Dishwashing

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa

