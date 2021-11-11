Cannabis Vaporizer Market Estimated To Record Highest CAGR By 2031

Temperature-controlled cannabis vaporizers are set to enable higher growth of the market over the long run. These new temperature-controlled cannabis vaporizers allow consumers to set the preferred temperature, which is a much sought-after feature. Temperature-controlled vaporizers also solve the problem of burning in dry herbs. Since cannabis extracts and oils are relatively expensive, people are opting for temperature-controlled cannabis vaporizers to minimize wastage and increase efficiency. Moreover, the market share for dry herbs was around 64% in 2020, which is only going to increase, as it’s the cheapest mode of vaping.

As per Fact.MR’s latest industry analysis, the global cannabis vaporizer market is anticipated to expand 3.5X its value over the next ten years.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Portable cannabis vaporizers hold major share of the global market, and are set to touch US$ 14 Bn valuation by 2031-end.

Conduction vaporizers is the fastest-growing segment, owing to the relatively inexpensive nature of their design.

Temperature-controlled cannabis vaporizers to remain highly sought-after across regions, especially North America.

North America is set to dominate market revenue in 2021, and hold the highest market share by 2031.

Canada and the United States of America are key countries governing the demand for cannabis vaporizers.

Key Segments Covered

By Product Type Portable/Handheld Cannabis Vaporizers Table Top Cannabis Vaporizers



By Ingredient Cannabis Dry Herb Vaporizers Cannabis Oil Vaporizers Butane Hash Oil (BHO) CO2 Oil Rick Simpson Oil (RSO) Others Cannabis Wax Vaporizers Shatter Wax Honeycomb Wax Others



By Heating Method Convection Cannabis Vaporizers Conduction Cannabis Vaporizers Induction Cannabis Vaporizers

By Usage Cannabis Vaporizers for Medical Purposes Cannabis Vaporizers for Recreational Purposes

By Distribution Channel Cannabis Vaporizers Sold through Online Channels Cannabis Vaporizers Sold through Offline Channels

By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa (MEA) South America



