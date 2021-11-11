Cannabis Vaporizer Market Estimated To Record Highest CAGR By 2031

Posted on 2021-11-11 by in Retail // 0 Comments

Temperature-controlled cannabis vaporizers are set to enable higher growth of the market over the long run. These new temperature-controlled cannabis vaporizers allow consumers to set the preferred temperature, which is a much sought-after feature. Temperature-controlled vaporizers also solve the problem of burning in dry herbs. Since cannabis extracts and oils are relatively expensive, people are opting for temperature-controlled cannabis vaporizers to minimize wastage and increase efficiency. Moreover, the market share for dry herbs was around 64% in 2020, which is only going to increase, as it’s the cheapest mode of vaping.

For More Insights Into The Market, Request a Sample of this Report – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5785

As per Fact.MR’s latest industry analysis, the global cannabis vaporizer market is anticipated to expand 3.5X its value over the next ten years.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • Portable cannabis vaporizers hold major share of the global market, and are set to touch US$ 14 Bn valuation by 2031-end.
  • Conduction vaporizers is the fastest-growing segment, owing to the relatively inexpensive nature of their design.
  • Temperature-controlled cannabis vaporizers to remain highly sought-after across regions, especially North America.
  • North America is set to dominate market revenue in 2021, and hold the highest market share by 2031.
  • Canada and the United States of America are key countries governing the demand for cannabis vaporizers.

Share Your Requirements & Get Customized Reports – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=5785

Key Segments Covered

  • By Product Type
    • Portable/Handheld Cannabis Vaporizers
    • Table Top Cannabis Vaporizers
  • By Ingredient
    • Cannabis Dry Herb Vaporizers
    • Cannabis Oil Vaporizers
      • Butane Hash Oil (BHO)
      • CO2 Oil
      • Rick Simpson Oil (RSO)
      • Others
      • Cannabis Wax Vaporizers
      • Shatter Wax
      • Honeycomb Wax
      • Others
  • By Heating Method
    • Convection Cannabis Vaporizers
    • Conduction Cannabis Vaporizers
    • Induction Cannabis Vaporizers
  • By Usage
    • Cannabis Vaporizers for Medical Purposes
    • Cannabis Vaporizers for Recreational Purposes
  • By Distribution Channel
    • Cannabis Vaporizers Sold through Online Channels
    • Cannabis Vaporizers Sold through Offline Channels
  • By Region
    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia Pacific
    • Middle East & Africa (MEA)
    • South America

Access Research Methodology Prepared By Experts – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=5785

Reasons to choose Fact.MR:

  • Exhaustive research regarding the market to offer A to Z information.
  • Digital technologies to provide innovative business solutions to the clients.
  • 24/7 availability of services.
  • Interaction with suppliers, vendors, and service providers for precise market landscape.
  • Reports tailored as per the requirements of the clients.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
Corporate Headquarter:
Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),
Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers,
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution