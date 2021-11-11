Gaming Controller Market Value Projected To Expand By 2031

Development of retail and web-based business ventures, expansion in fame of person-to-person communication locales and cell phones, along with multiplication of broadband web network are positively influencing demand for gaming controllers. The coordinated retail industry, particularly in non-industrial nations in Asia, is probably going to help the market sooner rather than later. Social media sites, for example, Facebook, are advancing web-based games with the goal that they can reach more number of gamers. Moreover, increment in prevalence of E-sport class games and ascend in the quantity of web and social game players are fuelling the sales of gaming controllers. Steady improvements in innovation is a significant pattern in the market. Also, producers are zeroing in on multi-utilitarian gaming controllers, which are expected to expand the interest of gamers for these controllers.

For More Insights Into The Market, Request a Sample of this Report – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5786

As per a new report published by Fact.MR, the gaming controller market is anticipated to surpass US$ 22 Bn in 2021, and is poised to expand at a CAGR of around 7% over the next ten years.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The gaming controller market is anticipated to add 2.5X value by 2031.

Hands-free and wireless gaming controllers capture a major chunk, equivalent to three-fourth of the global market share, and are set to create an absolute $ opportunity of around US$ 700 Mn over 2021-2031.

The market in Germany, China, and the U.S. is expected to rise at around 7% CAGR each through 2031.

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, demand for hands-free gaming controllers has shown a steep rise in the 3rd and 4th quarters of 2020-2021.

With the havoc of COVID-19, entertainment at home is by all accounts the choice for gamers during lockdowns.

Further, arrival of 5G and limitless data packs are expected to be key components towards the accomplishment of cloud gaming across the globe, as most gamers today are usually preferring playing games on cell phones.

Share Your Requirements & Get Customized Reports – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=5786

Prominent Players

The global gaming controller market is a fairly consolidated space, with prominent players majorly concentrated in the Asia Pacific region. Prominent companies operating in this space include Microsoft, Nintendo, Sony Corporation, Mad Catz Global Limited, Razer Inc., Logitech, Bensussen Deutsch & Associates, LLC., Thrustmaster, Performance Designed Products LLC, HORI USA, Speedlink, and Sabrent.

Key Market Segments Covered

Product Gamepads Gaming Paddles Gaming Joysticks Gaming Trackballs Gaming Throttle Quadrants Gaming Steering Wheels Gaming Light Guns Gaming Yokes Others

Compatibility Gaming Controllers for PCs Gaming Controllers for Consoles Gaming Controllers for Mobiles

Connectivity Wired Gaming Controllers Wireless Gaming Controllers

End User Personal Gaming Controllers Commercial Gaming Controllers

Price Range Low-priced Gaming Controllers Medium-priced Gaming Controllers High-priced Gaming Controllers

Distribution Channel Gaming Controllers Available through Offline Channels Gaming Controllers Available through Online Channels

Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa



Access Research Methodology Prepared By Experts – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=5786

Why Opt For Fact.MR?

Various analysis methods to deliver precise market information. Digital technologies to facilitate clients with updated market solutions. Multi-disciplinary approach to provide accurate insights of different industries. Data collection from extensive primary and secondary research. Round-the-clock availability to serve clients across the world.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact: