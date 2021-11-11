Fishing Waders Market To Witness Comprehensive Growth By 2031

Asia Pacific currently accounts for a majority of the demand for fishing waders, followed by North America. This is due to the fact that, China is a dominant fishing wader manufacturer and satisfies demand for fishing waders for consumers at economic prices. The booming e-Commerce sector is the most dominating distribution channel, which has the highest market value of US$ 4.6 Bn, and expected to grow even further over the coming years.

Neoprene fishing waders are most sought-after holding 34% market share in 2020, and are poised to follow the same trajectory in future. Relative high research & development spending on product innovation among manufacturers for new designs and quality material that enable lightweight and durable waders is expected to boost market growth during the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

As per a new report published by Fact.MR, the fishing waders market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of around 7% over the next ten years.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The fishing waders market is anticipated to add approximately 2X value by 2031.

Increasing demand for eco-friendly and improved materials is anticipated to boost market growth during the forecast period.

Among the end users, fishing waders used by men has been the fastest-growing segment, experiencing a 4.5% annual growth rate.

Asia Pacific is set to most dominant market revenue in 2021, and is expected to gain 14 BPS by 2031.

The market for fishing waders of ‘large size’ is most dominant, having the highest market share in 2020 and is expected to rise at around 6% CAGR through 2031.

e-Commerce distribution channel is anticipated to experience the highest CAGR of over 6% during the forecasting period.

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, demand for fishing waders was impacted in 2020, which is poised to follow the same market trend for a short period of time.

Key Segments Covered

Product Chest Fishing Waders Hip Fishing Waders Waist Fishing Waders Breathable Fishing Waders

Style Boot Foot Fishing Waders Stocking Foot Fishing Waders

Material Nylon Fishing Waders Polyester Fishing Waders Neoprene Fishing Waders Rubber Fishing Waders Others (Gore-Tex, etc.)

Size Small Fishing Waders Medium Fishing Waders Large Fishing Waders

End User Fishing Waders for Men Fishing Waders for Women Fishing Waders for Children

Distribution Channel Online E-commerce Websites Company Owned Websites Offline Hypermarkets & Departmental Stores Specialty Stores Chain & Franchise Stores



Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

