Laboratory Filtration Market Technology Overview & Application Scope

The global Laboratory Filtration Market is expected to value at USD 3.6 billion by 2024. The market is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the growing prevalence of target diseases such as water-borne diseases, immunodeficiency diseases, and cancer. The rise in the number of application in pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and food & beverage industries for filtration technology and the introduction of efficient filters are the major contributing factors accentuating the industry growth, in the recent years. Globally, the laboratory filtration industry is predicted to grow at higher CAGR in the forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for market players to invest for research and development in the market.

Laboratory filtration provide sanitized filtration, bio-burden reduction, air purification, oil & gas filtration and membrane filtration. The recent technological advancements in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry coupled with introduction of novel technologies for large volume filtration are expected to fuel the growth of laboratory filtration market over the forecast period. Introduction of particulate filter, which is manufactured by 3M Purification, Inc., uses advanced pleat technology in order to increase the filtration surface area at the same time controlling standard filter dimensions.

Some of the common application of the laboratory filtration solution include drug discovery & development, microbial diagnosis, virus identification, research laboratories, and water purification & water treatment plants. High-end requirement for throughput filtration products while the performing down-streaming process, substantial increase in the use of analytical instruments, and adoption of highly sophisticated filtration methods for ultra-purification are anticipated to foster the growth of laboratory filtration industry over the next seven years. Advent of a broad range of ash-less filter papers and qualitative filter papers to carry out quantitative routine analysis and general laboratory filtration processes are driving industry growth in the recent years.

Growing prevalence of water-borne diseases such as cholera, diarrhea, and typhoid, particularly in the African region and Asia-Pacific region are expected to stimulate market demand for laboratory filtration with improved filtration capacity and efficiency in the near future. Growing adoption of new age filter membranes such as Nalgene to perform microbial analysis are predicted to play a major role for future industry growth.

The laboratory filtration market is broadly categorized into five major segments based on the application type such as microfiltration, nano-filtration, vacuum filtration, ultrafiltration, and reverse osmosis. The microfiltration is considered as one of the fastest growing segment in the laboratory filtration industry with substantial revenue generation in the last few years. Growing popularity of the microfiltration segment is attributed to the increasing adoption of old sterilization of API and enzymes and for separation of solid-liquid phases across number of end-user industries. The ultrafiltration segment has also witnessed substantial growth owing to their numerous advantages such as simple treatment process, easy handling, and low energy consumption over the traditional techniques.

The laboratory filtration market is divided by region as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise in the implementation of latest technologies in pharmaceutical & medicine sector, increase in the number of research & development activities in the region, presence of a large number of generic drug manufactures, and existence of well-established industrial infrastructure.

Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold major market share in the laboratory filtration with massive growth in forecast period. Countries such as India, China and Singapore are leading the Asia-Pacific market with the strong economic growth, favorable laws & regulation regarding approval rate, presence of well-developed laboratories, and the increasing government funding for basic research and significant investment by leading industry players considering potential growth opportunities in the region.

The key players in the laboratory filtration industry are Merck Millipore Co., Sigma-Aldrich Co., GE Healthcare Pvt., Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Pvt., Ltd., Sartorius Group AG, 3M Purification, Inc., Cantel Medical Co., and Macherey-Nagel Gmbh& Co., KG.

