Medical Billing Outsourcing Market Vendor Landscape & Strategic Initiatives

Felton, Calif., USA, Nov 11, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Medical Billing Outsourcing Market is anticipated to reach USD 16.9 billion by 2024 due to the rising technological innovation in healthcare services. Medical billing outsourcing is a business process adopted by hospitals, nursing homes and healthcare providers to acquire healthcare related services via outsourcing. It improves the cash collection and flows to reduce the cost and labor problems. Medical billing outsourcing saves high software costs and equipment due to rapid technological advancements. It focuses on improved patient care instead of billing.

Medical billing outsourcing market is majorly driven by the rise in geriatric population worldwide that demands efficient healthcare services. This is attributed to the developed economies that comprises higher percentage of elderly population. Moreover, improving healthcare expenditure in these regions is propelling the demand for better outsourcing healthcare services, which ultimately drives medical billing outsourcing industry. The market is also affected by the increasing adoption of medical billing outsourcing services by medical settings and practices.

However, medical billing outsourcing market is restrained by the risk of market reaching its potential due to constant changing medical regulations and significant rate of technology. Currently, the market is witnessing high growth in adoption of outsourcing services by the physicians and hospitals.

Medical billing outsourcing industry is categorized on the basis of services, component, end user and geography. On the basis of services, the market is divided into front end, middle and backend. RCM outsourcing allow physicians to enhance their practice and offer best patient care. Hence, front end services segment is expected to hold larger market share of medical billing outsourcing since it comprises major RCM outsourcing functions.

Based on component, medical billing outsourcing market is divided into outsourced and in-house. Outsourced segment is predicted to lead the market of medical billing outsourcing due to its cost efficiency and works best for small and medium practices. In terms of end user, medical billing outsourcing industry is split into physician offices, hospitals and others. Hospital segment is anticipated to grow significantly in the coming years owing to high adoption of outsourcing services as compared to others.

Geographically, medical billing outsourcing market is segmented as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the market of medical billing outsourcing owing to physicians’ inclination towards outsourcing systems for efficient billing services.

The prominent players in medical billing outsourcing industry comprise Accretive Health, HCL, Allscripts, EClinical Works, Experian Information Solutions Inc., Genpact, The SSI Groups Inc, Cerner Corporation, Kareo, GE Healthcare, Quest Diagnostics and McKesson Corporation.

