Market Leader – Extruders Market

The extruders market size is estimated to be USD 9.3 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 11.5 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.4% between 2021 and 2026. Growing demand for building & construction end-use industry is expected to support the growth of the extruders market. However, huge investment in R&D and strict rules and technological advancement is restraining the growth of the market. On the other hand, innovation in product development has created opportunities for manufacturers.

The Japan Steel Works Ltd. (Japan), Hilenbrand Inc. (US), Shibaura Machine Co. Ltd (Japan), KraussMaffei Group GmbH (Germany), Battenfeld-Cincinnati (Germany), NFM (US), Clextral (France), and Leistritz AG (Germany) are the major players in this market.

The Japan Steel Works Ltd. is mainly engaged in the industrial machinery business. They offer various types of machinery, namely, plastic machinery, molding machine, industrial machinery, and material and engineering products. It operates through three business segments: industrial machinery products, steel and energy products, and other businesses. The company operates through its 49 subsidiaries. It has a strong presence in China and Japan.

Meiki Co. Ltd. merged into The Japan Steel Works Ltd. and was established as Meiki Plant.

In 2019, Hillenbrand, Inc. acquired Milacron Holdings Corp., which manufactures, distributes, and services engineered and customized systems within the plastic technology and processing industries. They offer various industrial equipment and machinery, including injection molding, extrusion, and auxiliary equipment. The company operates through three business segments, namely, advanced process solutions, molding technology solutions, and Batesville. It operates in North America, China, India, Europe, and RoW and serves over 27,000 customers worldwide.

Hillenbrand, Inc. completed the acquisition of Milacron Holdings Corp.; this acquisition will enhance growth opportunities with new technologies. The company will have increased sales and a diversified product portfolio.

Shibaura Machine (also known as Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd.) was founded in 1949 in Shizuoka, Japan. It is mainly engaged in the manufacturing and sale of industrial machinery and equipment. The company changed its name from Toshiba Machine Co. Ltd. to Shibaura Machine Co. Ltd in April 2020. It operates in three business segments: molding machine, machine tool, and others. The company has a geographical presence in Japan, the US, China, and other countries