Polyolefins Market Report Research Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Recent Trends by Leading Regions| MarketsandMarkets

The report “global Polyolefins Market by Type (Polethylene, Polypropylene, and Functional Polyolefins, Application (Film & Sheet, Injection Molding, Blow Molding, Fibers & Raffia), and Region – Global Forecasts to 2021″, The market size of PO is estimated to grow from USD 206.81 Billion in 2015 to USD 297.09 Billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 7.82% between 2016 and 2021. The market is driven by the increasing demand for plastic products in end-use industries such as packaging, plastic molding, automobile, and other customer products.

Request a Report Sample to Gain Valuable Insights at https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=1235

Film & Sheet: The Largest Application of PO Market

In 2015, film & sheet application accounted for the largest market share, in terms of volume, followed by injection molding and others. PO films are the most widely used polymers, which have high demand owing to low cost and technical advantages over other polymers. PE film is the substrate used for grocery bags and food packaging. It is thermoformed to manufacture plastic bottles and medical packaging products. PP films are used in end-use applications such as clear films, matte films, hazy films, colored films, metalized films, holographic films, adhesive backed films, and coated films. The important applications of EVA films include modified atmosphere packaging, vacuum bags, shrink films, thermal laminations, and others.

POP and POE: The Fastest-growing Type Segment of PO Market

POP and POE copolymers are estimated to register the highest CAGR between 2016 and 2021, in terms of volume. The high growth is attributed to characteristics such as excellent impact resistance, easy colorability, and excellent melt strength, which drive their use in end use applications such as automotive, wire & cable coating, and injection molding.

Asia-Pacific: The Largest Market for PO

Currently, Asia-Pacific is the largest market for PO. China is the largest while India is the fastest-growing market for PO in the region.

The following factors drive the PO market in Asia-Pacific:

Growing industrialization in China and India leading to rapid growth of the food & beverage, agriculture, construction, solar energy, and other industries

Replacement of woods and metals by PO plastic products

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solutions for Your Business at https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=1235

Sinopec Corporation (China), LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., ExxonMobil Corporation (U.S.), China National Petroleum Corporation (China), SABIC (Saudi Arabia), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), Braskem S.A. (Brazil), Total S.A. (France), Ineos Group AG (Switzerland), and Arkema S.A. (France) are the key players of the PO market.

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is the largest market research firm worldwide in terms of annually published premium market research reports. Serving 1700 global fortune enterprises with more than 1200 premium studies in a year, M&M is catering to a multitude of clients across 8 different industrial verticals. We specialize in consulting assignments and business research across high growth markets, cutting edge technologies and newer applications. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors.

M&M’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “RT” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. The new included chapters on Methodology and Benchmarking presented with high quality analytical infographics in our reports gives complete visibility of how the numbers have been arrived and defend the accuracy of the numbers.

We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.