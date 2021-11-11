Cosmetics Industry Has Acted As Driver For Vegetable Carbon Market Growth

Fact.MR’s new report on Vegetable Carbon Market survey provides estimates of the size of the Vegetable Carbon market and the total share of the Vegetable Carbon market in key regional segments during the forecast for 2018 to 2028

Market overview

Vegetable carbon is made from carbonized vegetable material and commercially distributed as fine black powder. Majorly vegetable carbon finds application in food industry, in particular confectionery products that require intense black colored confectionery, ices or desserts. Also, vegetable carbon find application as a shading agent and in combination with other colors to achieve different color intensities.

Food additives are monitored by the Joint FAO / WHO Expert Committee on Food Additives (JECFA) and the Codex General Standard for Food Additives (GSFA). In March 2018, the EU published the list of approved food additives that contain vegetable carbon (E153).

According to this, in conjunction with other EU legislation, the use of biochar is permitted in Europe. In Australia, Canada and New Zealand, vegetable carbon from plants is allowed to be used in the food industry, while the use of vegetable carbon is banned in the United States.

Pharmaceutical companies are introducing plant-based vegetable carbon with active ingredients that have medicinal properties such as cleansing and detoxifying properties. After biochar is approved by the EU, food additive manufacturers are likely to step up production efforts to introduce plant-based biochar. Biochar is also used as activated charcoal in cosmetic products such as face masks and whitening toothpaste.

The latest market research report analyzes Biochar market demand according to various segments. Providing insights to business leaders about vegetable carbon and how to increase their market share.

The report also provides key trends of the Biochar market and an in-depth analysis of how the forecast growth factors will affect Biochar market dynamics over the coming years of the forecast period.

Vegetable carbon market insights will improve the revenue impact of companies in various industries by:

Providing a framework tailored to understanding the attractiveness quotient of various products / solutions / technologies in the Vegetable Carbon Market

Lead stakeholders to identify and provide key areas of concern related to their consolidation strategies in the global Vegetable Carbon Market Solutions to

assess the impact of changing regulatory dynamics in the regions where companies want to expand their presence

Provides an understanding of disruptive technology trends to help companies transition smoothly Helping

leading companies recalibrate their strategy in front of their peers and peers

Provides insights into promising synergies for top players who want to maintain their leadership position in the market and supply side analysis of the vegetable carbon market.

The latest industry analysis and survey on biochar offers sales prospects in over 20 countries in key categories. The study also provides insights and outlooks on market drivers, trends and influencing factors for vegetable carbonation.

Vegetable Carbon Market: Segmentation

Globally, the Vegetable Carbon Market is segmented as follows:

On the Basis of Source, the Vegetable Carbon Market is segmented into:

Coconut Shell

Vegetable

Fiber Wood

Cellulose

Other

On the basis of end-use, the Vegetable Carbon Market is segmented into:

Food and Beverage

Confectionery

Bakery Products

Decorations

Cheese Coating

Other

Cosmetics

Medicines

By base region, the Vegetable Carbon Market is segmented into:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan

Middle East & Africa

Japan

The demand for the biochar market is expected to be high in the Western Europe region, which has the largest share and dominates the global biochar market due to the high demand for color additives.

Regions such as Eastern Europe and Japan also have a significant share of the global vegetable carbon market and follow Western Europe in terms of sales. Positive growth is expected for the APEJ and MEA region in the forecast period.

This report gives you access to crucial data such as:

Vegetable Carbon Market Demand and Growth

Drivers Factors Limiting Vegetable Carbon Market Growth

Current Key

Biochar Market Trends Market size of the forecast sales of Vegetable Carbon and Vegetable Carbon for the coming years

Vegetable Carbon Market: Dynamics

The use of food additives is justified if it ensures food safety, preserves the nutritional value, gives it an appealing color or increases the stability of the food. The extensive use of biochar in processed foods, cosmetics and pharmaceutical applications not only improves the color of the product, but also maintains quality by keeping the product fresh.

Growing awareness of biochar among manufacturers of food, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals has acted as a driver for the global biochar market. User assertiveness towards appealing colors and durable products appears to be a key factor driving the global vegetable carbon market.

The increasing demand for processed foods around the world requires various food additives to increase food productivity, which are expected to boost the vegetable carbon market.

However, the ban on biochar as a food additive in the United States of America is expected to curb the growth of the biochar market over the forecast period. The biochar is an FDA-certified color additive and offers many health benefits compared to other color additives, which ultimately appeals to the end user.

This is expected to provide many opportunities for the vegetable carbon market over the forecast period.

Vegetable Carbon Market: An Overview

Vegetable charcoal is also known under the names of plant soot, Carbo medicinalis vegetabilis and soot. Biochar is an insoluble black food color used in confectionery, baked goods, decorations, cheese coatings, and pharmaceutical applications. The biochar is produced by steam activation of plant fibers, wood, cellulose residues and peat. For health reasons, it is non-carcinogenic, naturally produced and pure.

The use of vegetable carbon in process foods is also heavily regulated and includes national laws that ensure consumer safety. European, Canadian, Australian, and New Zealand authorities approve biochar as a coloring additive, while the United States FDA is still restricting its use across the country. Biochar is usually safe and has health benefits because it prevents bad breath from intestinal fermentation and has also been shown to be highly effective in treating diarrhea.

Important question answered in Fact.MR’s Vegetable Carbon Market report

Vegetable Carbon Company And Brand Share Analysis: The analysis of the company and brand share in the Vegetable Carbon market shows how much market share is being captured by tier 1, tier 2, and tier 3 players

Biochar Market – Historical Volume Analysis: The industry analysis provides data and insights on historical volume sales of Biochar.

Category and segment level analysis for biochar: Fact.MR’s sales outlook for the biochar market offers category and segment level analyzes of lucrative and emerging product types. Market participants can use this information to identify sales potential and to set sales targets at local, country and regional level.

Vegetable Carbon Consumption Market by Demographics: The Market Intelligence study provides a consumption analysis by demographics to enable market participants to design their product and marketing strategies based on high quality consumers

Post-COVID Consumer Spending in Vegetable Carbon Market: The report provides an analysis of Post-COVID Consumer Spending. This information will help business leaders understand the changes in purchasing power and behavior

Manufacturing Trend Analysis: Essential information on how market participants are aligning their manufacturing strategies with evolving consumer sentiment

Vegetable Carbon Market Merger and Acquisition Activities: MR’s analysis also includes an analysis of the Merger and Acquisition Activities. In addition to knowing the latest mergers and acquisitions, manufacturers and stakeholders in the biocarbon market understand their impact on the competitive landscape and market share

Vegetable Carbon Market Demand by Country: The report forecasts vegetable carbon demand by country and provides business executives with insights into fast growing, stable and mature markets

In addition, it also provides meaningful and actionable insights into the competitive analysis of the Vegetable Carbon market that develop the current market scenario that is lucrative for the future demand of the Vegetable Carbon market.

Key findings in the biochar market research report:

underlying macro and microeconomic factors affecting the Biochar Selling market.

Basic overview of the biochar, including market definition, classification and uses.

Review of each market player based on mergers and acquisitions, R&D projects, and product launches.

Analysis of biocarbon acceptance trends and supply in various industries.

Important regions and countries that offer market participants lucrative opportunities.

Leading companies profiled in the Vegetable Carbon Market are:

In order to provide decision makers with credible insights into their competitive landscape, the Vegetable Carbons market research report contains a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape.

In the market study, a SWOT analysis was carried out to examine the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player on a global as well as regional level.

Vegetable Carbon Market: Key Players

Some of the major players in the global Vegetable Carbon Market are listed below:

DDW Das Farbhaus

Food Ingredients by Univar

Hawkins Watts Limited

Jiangmen Goodys Food Co.

Guangzhou Well Land Foods Co.

KF Special

Ingredients Holland Ingredients

Wpasta Co. Ltd.

Hansen Holding A / S

Bolise Co., Ltd.

Dynasty Colourants Co.

Vegetable Carbon Market: Key Developments and Trends

Color additives are considered to be one of the most important classes of additives and their demand is increasing from year to year. Therefore, many major manufacturers are engaged in research activities in collaboration with other actors to solve the safety problem related to biochar.

Many companies are focusing on a solution to remove contaminants found in biochar. The goal of the research is to develop a product that is safer to use and promote its applicability, ultimately to fuel the global vegetable carbon market.

Browse other reports by Fact.MR: https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2019/01/30/1707519/0/en/Flow-Chemistry-Gaining-Traction-as-Low-Cost- Alternative-in-Pharmaceutical-Industry-for-Drug-Discovery-Fact-MR.html

