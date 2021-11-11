Aerospace And Defense Industry Is Expected To Support Growth Of Metrology Systems Market

The Fact.MR new report on Metrology Systems Market Research provides estimates of the Metrology Systems market size and overall Metrology Systems market share for key regional segments for the forecast period 2018-2028.

Metrology Systems Market: Introduction

Metrology systems help companies move toward automation by providing accurate and accurate measurements. Instrumentation systems are used in a variety of industries such as automotive, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, medical, industrial manufacturing, power and energy, and others (media and entertainment, R&D, etc.).

Applications of metrology systems include measurement and alignment, quality control and inspection, reverse engineering, virtual simulation and others (such as tool building). industries such as medical device manufacturing,

The automotive and aerospace industries are witnessing high adoption rates of metrology systems as they are accuracy-centric industries. The metrology system minimizes the possibility of minor damage and significantly saves manufacturing time and money.

Metrology Systems Market: Segmentation

Instrumentation Systems Market Segmentation Based on Components:

On the basis of component, the instrumentation systems market is segmented into hardware, software, and services.

Metrology Systems Market Segmentation by Type:

On the basis of Type, the Metrology Systems market is segmented into Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMMs), 3D Tomography, Surface Profilometers, Interferometers, 3D Laser Scanning Machines, and Vision Measurement Systems.

Instrumentation Systems Market Segmentation Based on Industry:

On the basis of industry, the Instrumentation Systems market is segmented into Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Power & Energy, Consumer Electronics, Industrial Manufacturing, Pharmaceuticals and others.

Instrumentation Systems Market Segmentation Based On Applications:

The metrology systems market is segmented on the basis of applications for quality control inspection, measurement and alignment, reverse engineering, virtual simulation, and more.

Metrology Systems Market: Drivers

The growing use of metrology systems for applications in the aerospace and defense and automotive verticals is expected to support the growth of the metrology systems market during the forecast period. The growing adoption of inline metrology systems is a new trend that enables automated, accurate and reliable measurement to be integrated into production lines.

Inline metrology systems are essential to the widespread adoption of Industry 4.0 approaches to machine-to-machine (M2M) communications. Inline app compliance metric monitoring is critical to implementing 4.0 execution by supporting fine-tuning of production processes and is expected to energize the global metrology systems market.

However, companies in other regions follow their own measurement standards that differ from international standards, which is a challenge for metrology system suppliers. The shortage of skilled labor and technicians required to operate metrology systems is another factor that is expected to negatively impact the growth of the metrology systems market during the forecast period.

Metrology and Inspection Equipment Market: Regional Overview

North America and Western Europe are expected to hold major market shares in the global metrology systems market during the forecast period. The adoption of precision engineering practices by North American manufacturers focused on the accuracy and reliability of product manufacturing has increased the application of metrology systems in a variety of verticals, which is expected to significantly contribute to the growth of global metrology. Systems market during the forecast period.

Who are the most prominent players in the Instrumentation Systems market?

Key players operating in the metrology systems market include Nikon Inc., Applied Materials, Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, KLA-Tencor, Nanometrics, Rudolph Technologies, Pratt and Whitney Measurement Systems Inc., Starrett, Rable Machine Inc., and Renishaw . Plc., UNITY SEMICONDUCTOR SAS, FARO Technologies Inc., Metrologic Group and others

Metrology Systems Market: Major Developments

In January 2017, Nikon Inc. entered into an agreement with Team Penske, an American professional auto racing team, to provide optical metrology and metrology software solutions to enhance Team Penske’s racing car assembly process.

