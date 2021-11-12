Animal Antibiotics Market Poised to Garner Maximum Revenues during 2021-2031; Increased Demand for Dairy Products and Meat to Bolster Growth

Animal antibiotics are gaining grounds in case of prevention and treatment of diseases in animals, primarily bacterial diseases. Antibiotics have evolved to be highly instrumental in treating dangerous and contagious diseases, which leads in reduction of medicines intake in the latter stages of suffering. Animal antibiotics are driving the market due to the growing need to improve the efficiency, growth rate and reproducibility of animals to fulfil the ever-increasing needs of the human population. The cost of maintaining animals is high, hence animal antibiotics are required to prevent diseases in animals. It is important to know whether an animal is suffering from any disease.

Animal Antibiotics Market: Segmentation

The global animal antibiotics market can be segmented on the basis of product type, end user and geography.

Based on product type, the global animal antibiotics market is segmented as:

Anti- parasitic

Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug

Anti-bacterial

Based on end users, the global animal antibiotics market is segmented as:

Poultry Farm

Dairy Farm

Other Livestock Farm

Based on geography, the global animal antibiotics market is segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

Japan

Middle East and Africa

Animal Antibiotics Market: Key Players

The global market for animal antibiotics market is highly fragmented. Some of the key players operating in the global animal antibiotics market are Huvepharma AD; Merck & Co., Inc.; Ceva Animal Health LLC; Zoetis, Inc.; Crystal Pharma and Afrivet.

Animal Antibiotics Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global animal antibiotics market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America is expected to dominate the global animal antibiotics market owing to the widespread availability of technological advancements and medical care. The animal antibiotics market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to grow at a significant CAGR due to the expansion of product offerings by key players.

