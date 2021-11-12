Nonerosive Reflux Disease Treatment Market Report-In-Depth Company Profiles of Key Players and Upcoming Prominent Players

FACT.MR has been actively involved in offering comprehensive research data concerning various topics which are associated to industrial reference and investor utility. This particular research report titled “Nonerosive Reflux Disease Treatment Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2018 to 2026” has been added to the wide online database of FACT.MR which discusses the present as well as future market scenario. Readers can access knowledge related to market volume, regional expanse as well as competitive landscape prevailing in the global nonerosive reflux disease treatment market. In order to study development patterns, this smart assessment also focuses on market dynamics, which talks about drivers, restraints and opportunities estimated to influence the concerned market during the period until 2022.

Surge in Incidences of Acid Reflux Disorder (Heartburn) are Fuelling the Demand

Around 50-70% patients with GERD as well as about 49% patients with heartburn incline to have nonerosive reflux ailments, therefore growing prevalence of GERD in addition to heartburn ascribing to growth of nonerosive reflux disease treatment industry. Growth of GERD, heartburn and NERD is corresponding to growing prevalence of obesity in addition to other dietary aspects which are contributing to the growth of nonerosive reflux disease treatment. Significant impact on health associated quality of life together with work related productivity is suggestive of more probabilities to develop NERD which in turn fuels NERD treatment market.

Patients with classical symptoms of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) with normal esophageal mucosa (i.e. without inflammation) are generally identified to have Nonerosive reflux disease (NERD). The patients with nonerosive reflux disease have no common symptoms. Nonerosive reflux disease patient are one who have normal esophagus during endoscopy but GERD like symptoms. 50 to 70% patients with GERD and more than 49% patients with heartburn tend to have nonerosive reflux disease. Proton pump inhibitors (PPI) are therapeutically most efficient drugs in nonerosive reflux disease treatment though complete symptom control is low. H2 – blockers have low success rate in nonerosive reflux treatment but are having high usage. Reduced success rate of proton pump inhibitors in patients with GERD and heartburn is attributed to co-existing nonerosive reflux disease. Success of antireflux surgery in nonerosive reflux disease treatment is low when compared to erosive reflux disease. Antacids, Proton pump inhibitors and H2 – blockers are used in nonerosive reflux disease treatment and in case of chronic cases antireflux surgery is done.

The global nonerosive reflux disease treatment market is classified on the basis of product type, distribution channel and region

Based on the drug type nonerosive reflux disease treatment market is segmented into following:

Proton pump inhibitors

H2– blockers

Antacids

Prokinetics

Based on the distribution channel nonerosive reflux disease treatment market is segmented into following:

Retail pharmacies

Hospital pharmacies

Online pharmacies

On the basis of geography, global nonerosive reflux disease treatment market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Region wise North America is most lucrative market due increased prevalence of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) and heartburn. Health related lifestyle correlating to obesity in North America is responsible for increasing nonerosive reflux disease treatment market and is only expected to grow. Nonerosive reflux disease is most common in patients with GERD and prevalence of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) in North America (20%), Europe (9-17%) Asia Pacific (2-5%) once a week which is further responsible for nonerosive reflux disease treatment.

Key major players in the nonerosive reflux disease treatment market are:

AstraZeneca plc, Eisai Co, GlaxoSmithKline PLC; Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Johnson & Johnson, Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; SRS Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd.; and SFJ Pharmaceuticals Group

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Nonerosive reflux disease treatment Market Segments

Nonerosive reflux disease treatment Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2017

Nonerosive reflux disease treatment Market Size & Forecast 2018 to 2024

Nonerosive reflux disease treatment Agents Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Nonerosive reflux disease treatment Market Drivers and Restraints

