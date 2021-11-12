Anaphylaxis Treatment Market In-depth Analysis of Key Players, Growth, Sales and Forecast till 2031

The increasing incidence of anaphylaxis globally is the main driving factor for the growth of the anaphylaxis treatment market. Additionally, innovative novel product launches by the major manufacturers contributing to the market growth of the anaphylaxis treatment market. For eg: in November 2018, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Inc. received FDA approval for epinephrine an auto-injector. It is the first generic equivalent to EpiPen, an emergency injectable anaphylaxis treatment. Increasing awareness regarding available anaphylaxis treatment options among patients and healthcare professionals are the boosting factors for the growth of the anaphylaxis treatment market.

Anaphylaxis Treatment market: Segmentation

The global Anaphylaxis Treatment market is segmented by medication type, route of administration, allergy type, distribution channel and regions:

Anaphylaxis Treatment Segmentation by Medication Type Epinephrine Antihistamines Steroids Beta-Agonist H2 blockers Vasodilators Others

Anaphylaxis Treatment Segmentation by Route of Administration Oral Parenteral Others



