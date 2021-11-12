New Opportunities To Fuel The Expansion Of Growing Up Milk Market

Posted on 2021-11-12 by in Food & Beverage // 0 Comments

According to a recent study published by Fact.MR,the growing up milk market will envisage an impressive 5.9% volume y-o-y growth in 2018 over 2017.

The study reveals that the growing needs of the ‘new-age’ parents to find a convenient way of meeting nutritional requirements of their toddlers is mainly providing a fillip to the growth of the growing up milk market. The study also finds new avenues of growth for growing up milk manufacturers in developing countries in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East & African region.

For More Insights Into The Market, Request a Sample of this Report – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2375

Some of the key findings of the Fact.MR market study include

  • A significant rise in discretionary income of consumers has facilitated a larger consumer base to access ready-to-serve toddler nutrition products, such as growing up milk products.
  • Increasing number of nuclear families and working parents remain the key contributors to the recent developments in growing up milk market.
  • Breastfeeding rates have gone up in many developed countries, which is likely to reflect in declining sales of growing up milk products in developed regions, such as Europe and North America.
  • The World Health Organization does not recommend growing up milk products, calling follow-up formulae “unnecessary” and “unsuitable” for toddler growth. This is restricting the sales, hampering growth of the growing up milk market.
  • Marketing and branding strategies manufacturers in the growing up milk market of labeling growing up milk products as ‘toddler milk’ are convincing parents that growing up milk can help them to transition from breastfeeding to adult food.

The Fact.MR study analyzes prominent parenting trends in various geographical regions to identify growth prospects of growing up milk market in various regions. It finds that the demand for growing up milk products is relatively higher in developing countries than that in developed countries.

Share Your Requirements & Get Customized Reports – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=2375

Segmentation

In order to provide detailed information about the growing up milk market in the most comprehensible manner, the Fact.MR report divides the growing up milk market into its five broad sub-segments – source, form, packaging form, sales channels, and regions.

Based on the source, the growing up milk market is segmented into two main types –

  • Plant-based
  • Animal-based growing up milk products.

According to the form, the growing up milk market is broadly segmented into

  • Solid
  • Liquid growing up milk products.

According to the packaging form, the growing up milk market is segmented into

  • Aseptic cartons
  • Bottles & tetra packs
  • Pouches & sachets
  • Cans.

Depending on the sales channel, the growing up milk market is broadly segmented into following types –

  • Departmental stores
  • Modern trade channels
  • Specialty stores
  • Drug stores
  • Convenience stores
  • Online sales channels.

Based on regions, the growing up milk market is segmented into six regions –

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • Japan
  • Asia Pacific region Excluding Japan
  • Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Access Research Methodology Prepared By Experts – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=2375

The Growing Up Milk Market report addresses the below-mentioned queries:

  • Why are vendors shifting away from traditional methods of manufacturing Growing Up Milk Market does?
  • How the global Canned Cocktails Market does looks like in the next five years?
  • Which end use industry is expected to surpass segment by the end of 2029?
  • What innovative products are being introduced by the players in the global Canned Cocktails Market does?
  • Which regions are showing the fastest market growth?

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
Corporate Headquarter:
Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),
Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers,
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution