New Opportunities To Fuel The Expansion Of Growing Up Milk Market

According to a recent study published by Fact.MR,the growing up milk market will envisage an impressive 5.9% volume y-o-y growth in 2018 over 2017.

The study reveals that the growing needs of the ‘new-age’ parents to find a convenient way of meeting nutritional requirements of their toddlers is mainly providing a fillip to the growth of the growing up milk market. The study also finds new avenues of growth for growing up milk manufacturers in developing countries in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East & African region.

Some of the key findings of the Fact.MR market study include

A significant rise in discretionary income of consumers has facilitated a larger consumer base to access ready-to-serve toddler nutrition products, such as growing up milk products.

Increasing number of nuclear families and working parents remain the key contributors to the recent developments in growing up milk market.

Breastfeeding rates have gone up in many developed countries, which is likely to reflect in declining sales of growing up milk products in developed regions, such as Europe and North America.

The World Health Organization does not recommend growing up milk products, calling follow-up formulae “unnecessary” and “unsuitable” for toddler growth. This is restricting the sales, hampering growth of the growing up milk market.

Marketing and branding strategies manufacturers in the growing up milk market of labeling growing up milk products as ‘toddler milk’ are convincing parents that growing up milk can help them to transition from breastfeeding to adult food.

The Fact.MR study analyzes prominent parenting trends in various geographical regions to identify growth prospects of growing up milk market in various regions. It finds that the demand for growing up milk products is relatively higher in developing countries than that in developed countries.

Segmentation

In order to provide detailed information about the growing up milk market in the most comprehensible manner, the Fact.MR report divides the growing up milk market into its five broad sub-segments – source, form, packaging form, sales channels, and regions.

Based on the source, the growing up milk market is segmented into two main types –

Plant-based

Animal-based growing up milk products.

According to the form, the growing up milk market is broadly segmented into

Solid

Liquid growing up milk products.

According to the packaging form, the growing up milk market is segmented into

Aseptic cartons

Bottles & tetra packs

Pouches & sachets

Cans.

Depending on the sales channel, the growing up milk market is broadly segmented into following types –

Departmental stores

Modern trade channels

Specialty stores

Drug stores

Convenience stores

Online sales channels.

Based on regions, the growing up milk market is segmented into six regions –

North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

Asia Pacific region Excluding Japan

Middle East & Africa (MEA).

The Growing Up Milk Market report addresses the below-mentioned queries:

Why are vendors shifting away from traditional methods of manufacturing Growing Up Milk Market does?

How the global Canned Cocktails Market does looks like in the next five years?

Which end use industry is expected to surpass segment by the end of 2029?

What innovative products are being introduced by the players in the global Canned Cocktails Market does?

Which regions are showing the fastest market growth?

