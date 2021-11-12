Baby Disposable Diaper Market To Discern Magnified Growth During 2031

The baby disposable diapers market research report focuses on several aspects which are present in the market and influence the growth of the global market. There are several benefits of the disposable baby diapers, to name a few, the disposable diapers offer ultra convenience, they have hypoallergenic properties and they also allow swift change. Also, the disposable incomes are increasing along with population. These factors also impact the growth of the global disposable diapers market in a positive manner. There are certain restraints which do challenge the growth of the disposable diapers. They can cause skin rashes and are extremely costly. The cost factor is also important, which questions the disposable income and hence can cause negative impact to the growth of the market. The Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region seems to be more lucrative than other regions owing to increasing population. The global baby disposable diaper market is poised to grow at a healthy CAGR of 7.6% during the period of forecast, 2017 to 2022.

The online segment in the sales channel to reflect an extremely high CAGR of 8.2% during the 2017-2022 forecast period. The market share of the HM/SM segment is more likely to show higher market share by revenue and a relatively less growth rate as compared to the online segment. The online segment has low market share revenue relatively

The 0-6 months segment of the age group type is poised to witness a higher growth rate to reflect a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecasted period and also is expected to gain high BPS. This segment also reflects a higher revenue share in the global disposable diapers market

The HM/SM segment of the sales channel is expected to grow at high rate and has the highest market share by revenue. The online segment, however, reflects an extremely high CAGR than the HM/SM segment but has low market share by revenue. Other segments show sluggish to moderate growth rate during the forecasted period

The Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region is expected to show higher growth rate during the forecasted period. This is owing to the rising population in Asia Pacific and prevalence of higher disposable income of major percentage of population in these countries. Following APEJ, the North America region is anticipated to be next in the line as far as growth is concerned. Europe stays at the third spot.

The ultra-absorbent segment by product type shows a higher market share by revenue during 2017, but is expected to register a loss in BPS and also can experience reduced growth rate during the forecasted period. The super-absorbent segment is poised to show super high growth rate to reach a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period, yet reflects a low market share by revenue as compared to ultra-absorbent segment.

The research report also includes profiles of major players in the market. The key competitors included in the report are Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA, Delipap Oy, Abena A/S, Futura Line Industry Srl, Linette Hellas Ltd., Domtar Corporation, Unicharm Corporation, The Procter and Gamble Company, Ontex Group NV, Kimberly Clark Corporation and Kao Corporation

Key Segments in Baby Disposable Diaper Industry Research

Product Super-absorbent Baby Disposable Diapers Ultra-absorbent Baby Disposable Diapers Others Light Incontinence Baby Disposable Diapers Heavy Incontinence Baby Disposable Diapers Medium Incontinence Baby Disposable Diapers High-quality Disposable Baby Diapers Eco-friendly Disposable Baby Diapers Cloth Disposable Baby Diapers Cotton Disposable Baby Diapers Reusable Baby Diapers Washable Baby Diapers Sustainable Baby Diapers Disposable Diapers

Age Group Disposable Diapers for 0-6 Month Babies Disposable Diapers for 6-18 Month Babies Disposable Diapers for 18-48 Month Babies

Sales Channel Sale of Baby Disposable Diapers in Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Sale of Baby Disposable Diapers in Convenience Stores Sale of Baby Disposable Diapers in Pharmacy/Drug Stores Sale of Baby Disposable Diapers on Online Channels



Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

