North American Packaging Tape Printing Market: An Insight on the Important Factors and Trends Influencing the Market |MnM Study

The report “North American Packaging Tape Printing Market by Product Type (Hot Melt, Acrylic Based), Material (Polypropylene, PVC), Printing Ink (Water Based, UV-Curable), Mechanism (Digital, Flexography), End-user (Food & Beverages, Consumer Durables) – Forecast to 2020”, the packaging tape printing market size is estimated to grow from USD 5.4 Billion in 2015 to reach USD 7.0 Billion by 2020, at an estimated CAGR of 5.4% from 2015 to 2020.

Printing on the packaging tapes highlights the company’s name and logo, enables ease of stock handling and identification, enhances the visibility of product, and safeguards the merchandise during transit. It also makes the product visually appealing, thereby resulting in instant recognition of the packages. The high growth of the packaging tape printing industry can be attributed to the fact that a significant number of brand owners are harnessing the printing technology over packaging tapes.

Request a Report Sample to Gain Valuable Insights at https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=49339935

Growing demand for aesthetic appeal and innovative printing styles to print packaging tapes

Packaging tape printing has evolved as an integral part of the creative process for companies across the region seeking to garner attention or give their brand an aesthetically pleasing appearance, transforming it into a rapidly growing industry of its own. Printing on packaging tapes possesses high marketing potential; it enables product differentiation and ensures that the product is distinct and easily recognizable. Growth in the packaging printing industry, demand for aesthetic appeal, product differentiation, and technological advancements are some of the drivers behind the growth of the packaging tape printing market. The advent of global brands, rising consumerism, and growth of the packaging industry accounted for a significant increase in the scope of the packaging tape printing market.

Water-based inks to witness largest market size in the packaging tape printing market

Water-based inks offer better performance and low printing cost with less damage to the environment. It exhibits high level of compliance with the current environmental protection standards. Water-based inks are expected to hold the largest market share and dominate the packaging tape printing market from 2015 to 2020. The increased demand of ink having low volatile organic compound (VOC) content is fueling the market to grow.

Digital printing to play a key role in the packaging tape printing market

Digital printing in the packaging tape printing market is the fastest-growing printing mechanism with its ability to provide a high-quality and cost-effective solution for manufacturing high designed printed tapes along with the recycling options. Printer convertors are adding digital printers in their printing press to leverage its benefits of improved productivity, reliability, and cost-effectiveness over higher runs.

Hot melt carton sealing tapes to witness the largest value in the packaging tape printing market

The market of hot melt carton sealing tapes is expected to be the largest in terms of value, during the forecast period. The high demand for hot melt carton sealing tapes in the large number of industrial applications has contributed significantly in accelerating its demand in the packaging tape printing market.

Polypropylene to witness largest demand in the packaging tape printing market

Polypropylene in the packaging tape printing market is expected to attain the largest market size, during the forecast period. Polypropylene films, owing to their high strength and rigidity, are one of the most versatile, economic, and pre-potent barrier films that offer excellent moisture barrier, temperature resistance, clarity, gloss, durability, the ability to print, embossability, aroma strength, dimensional stability, and processibility. It has emerged as an economically viable alternative for packaging converters, thereby commanding a major market share in the packaging tape printing industry.

Food & beverage industry contributes maximum market share

Food & beverage, consumer durables, and transportation & logistics are some of the end-user industries contributing towards the high growth of the packaging tape printing market. The food & beverage industry is projected to witness the largest market size owing to the increased demand for innovative packaging and printing technologies in order to enhance the visibility of packaged products.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solutions for Your Business at https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=49339935

The U.S. is expected to attain the largest market share in the North American packaging tape printing market

The U.S. is expected to hold the largest market share and dominate the North American packaging tape printing market from 2015 to 2020. The U.S., being the largest manufacturer and supplier of printing materials and equipment, exhibits high-potential growth opportunities for the packaging tape printing market. However, the market continues to face challenges due to demand for high-quality printing at low cost while adhering to the government regulations. The major players in the packaging tape printing market include Quad/Graphics (U.S.), Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P. (U.S.), Xerox Corporation (U.S.), E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), RR Donnelley & Sons (U.S.), SIAT S.p.A (Italy), and others.

The scope of the report covers detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the packaging tape printing market such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overview, products and services, key strategies, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, collaborations, and recent developments associated with the packaging tape printing market.

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is world’s No. 2 firm in terms of annually published premium market research reports. Serving 1700 global fortune enterprises with more than 1200 premium studies in a year, M&M is catering to multitude of clients across 8 different industrial verticals. We specialize in consulting assignments and business research across high growth markets, cutting edge technologies and newer applications. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors.

M&M’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “RT” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. The new included chapters on Methodology and Benchmarking presented with high quality analytical infographics in our reports gives complete visibility of how the numbers have been arrived and defend the accuracy of the numbers.

We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com