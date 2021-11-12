Ceramic Coatings Market Report By Application, Technology, Type, Geography and Company Profile| MarketsandMarkets

The report “Ceramic Coatings Market by Type (Oxide coatings, Carbide coatings, Nitride coatings, and others), by Technology (Thermal spray, PVD, CVD, and Others), by Application (Transportation & Automotive, Energy, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial goods, Healthcare, and Others) – Global Trends & Forecasts to 2020” defines and segments the global ceramic coatings market with an analysis and forecast for technology, types, and applications by consumption as well as value.The global ceramic coatings market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.50% from 2015 to 2020 to reach a value of $10.12 Billion by 2020.

Request a Report Sample to Gain Valuable Insights at https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=70100429

This market research study provides a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global ceramic coatings market and aims to estimate the global market of ceramic coatings for 2015 and to project the expected demand of the same by 2020. Various secondary sources such as directories, encyclopedia, and databases are used to identify and collect information useful for this extensive commercial study of the ceramic coatings market. Various primary sources like related industry experts, consultants and so on are interviewed so as to get an overall idea about the ceramic coating market and understand various qualitative aspects concerning the ceramic coatings market. The future trends and forecasts are also validated through the primary sources.

Ceramic coatings comprise of a large family of materials with diverse compositions and properties. These are generally alumina, alumina–magnesia, chromium, silica, silicon carbide, titania, silicon nitride, and zirconia based compositions. The global ceramic coatings market by product type, technology, and application, has witnessed a significant growth for the past few years and this growth is projected to persist in the near future. Oxide coatings were the most widely used type of ceramic coating in 2014 and is projected to hold the largest share by 2020.

“Asia-Pacific is the key market for ceramic coatings.”

Asia-Pacific dominated the ceramic coatings market in 2014 and accounted for over 40% of the market by value. The market for China was the biggest in Asia-Pacific in 2014 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.48 in terms of consumption between 2015 and 2020. On the other hand, the rest of the world which includes the Middle East, Africa and, Latin and South America, is expected to witness the highest growth rate by 2020. The major applications of ceramic coatings are in the transportation & automotive, energy, aerospace & defense, industrial tools, healthcare sectors.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solutions for Your Business at https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=70100429

“Oxide Coatings is the largest segment by type, and thermal spray dominates as the key technology in the ceramic coatings market.”

Thermal spray held the largest market share by value for the ceramic coatings in 2014 and accounted for 66.59% share by value. The highest growth rate till 2020 in the ceramic coatings market is projected to come from the others segment which includes coatings like diamond-like carbon coatings, anti-microbial coatings, phosphate coatings and so on. These are used in different industrial applications which are projected to continue to expand in the coming years. Oxide coatings dominate the ceramic coating market by type in terms of value and consumption.

With the interest of the market participants growing in ceramic coatings, the global ceramic coatings market is expected to register strong growth in the near future with expansions and new investments for ceramic coating plants. Largely, the ceramic coatings market is fragmented in nature with leading participants being APS Materials Inc., Bodycote PLC, Praxair Surface Technologies Inc., and Kurt J. Lesker Co.

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is world’s No. 2 firm in terms of annually published premium market research reports. Serving 1700 global fortune enterprises with more than 1200 premium studies in a year, M&M is catering to multitude of clients across 8 different industrial verticals. We specialize in consulting assignments and business research across high growth markets, cutting edge technologies and newer applications. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors.

M&M’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “RT” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. The new included chapters on Methodology and Benchmarking presented with high quality analytical infographics in our reports gives complete visibility of how the numbers have been arrived and defend the accuracy of the numbers.

We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com