Spatial Genomics Market Insights Opportunities and Challenges

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Nov-12 — /EPR Network/ — According to the new market research report the spatial genomics market is projected to reach USD 404 million by 2025 from USD 178 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 17.8% during the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=170900551

Market growth is largely driven by the increasing adoption of spatial genomics and transcriptomics analysis among small companies and startups, expanding applications in biomarker identification and drug discovery & development, and increasing investment in biopharmaceutical R&D. On the other hand, lack of awareness about these techniques in the emerging countries and the high cost of instruments are some factors limiting the market growth.

Based on end-users, the spatial genomics market is segmented into academic & research institutes, contract research organizations (CROs), and pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies. In 2019, the academic & research institutes segment accounted for the largest share of the transcriptomics market. Market growth can largely be attributed to the increase in research intensity in this end-user segment and the availability of sufficient grants and funds for research.

Based on the technique, the spatial genomics and transcriptomics market is segmented into spatial transcriptomics techniques and spatial genomics analysis techniques. In 2019, the spatial transcriptomics techniques segment accounted for the largest share of the global transcriptomics market. Growth in this market segment can be attributed to the increasing demand for and high adoption rate of in situ sequencing techniques.

Opportunity: Increasing use of spatial omics for biomarker identification

Biomarker identification, along with its clinical applications, has simplified drug discovery and development procedures in terms of evaluating the toxicity and efficacy of drugs. Besides, biomarkers for diseases like cancer, CVD, and neurological diseases play an integral role in enabling a better understanding of the disease pathway and progression.The discovery of new biomarkers in the diagnosis of various diseases, especially cancer diagnosis, has brought about revolutionary changes in medicine. Furthermore, continuous developments in sequencing technologies have increased the efficiency of biomarkers in disease detection and their utilization in disease diagnoses.

The increasing demand for biomarkers is expected to boost the transcriptomics technologies market. The huge addressable market for biomarkers, along with the growing applications of transcriptomics in biomarker discovery, is expected to provide significant growth opportunities for the overall market for the next few years. According to GLOBOCAN, 18,078,957 new cancer cases were registered in 2018; this number is expected to reach 29.5 million by 2040. The rising prevalence of cancer has compelled researchers to focus on identifying markers that can distinguish between indolent and aggressive cancers. Currently, there is no way to predict which genes will reposition in cancer. However, based on spatial positioning, which is regulated in a normal cell, it may become easier to predict regions that will be diagnostically potential. Key market players offer various products for the biomarker identification of various disease conditions. For instance, 10X Genomics provides Visium Spatial Gene Expression, which is a next-generation molecular technology for classifying tissue based on total mRNA.

Challenges: Dearth of skilled professionals

Spatial genomics and transcriptomics is a relatively new area of omics research. The global development of spatial transcriptomics research has been concentrated in the US and other developed countries in Europe. Moreover, even in these countries, spatial transcriptomics research is relatively small compared to other areas of omics research. Due to this, only limited research expertise is available in this field.

Transcriptome analysis comprises the use of sophisticated methods to study biological entities within a laboratory setup. It involves labor-intensive techniques to perform experiments and requires skilled professionals such as researchers and technicians to set up and run tests and experiments, make observations, obtain results, and analyze data. Lack of knowledge regarding the underlying scientific principles and the right choice of technique may result in several direct and indirect expenses and, thereby, increase the workload and time pressure on researchers and service providers. Thus, there is a need for highly skilled personnel for method development, validation, operation, and troubleshooting activities. In January 2017, the European Commission issued a warning about a projected 1 million shortfall in Europe’s clinical workforce by 2020. A similar shortfall of professionals is expected in the Asia Pacific and Latin American regions. Countries like Japan, India, Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina are also expected to face a shortage of trained professionals for technical positions in research. Thus, the lack of clarity around outcomes of transcriptomic research, coupled with the high cost of equipment, has led to the lower adoption of transcriptomic technologies, thereby limiting the spread of technical knowledge related to transcriptomics research.

Request For Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=170900551

In 2019, North America held the largest share of 55.6% of the global market, followed by Europe. The large share of the North American regional segment can be attributed to the presence of well-established as well as emerging market players operating in the spatial genomics and transcriptomics market in this region.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com