Chickpeas Market Projected To Witness Vigorous Expansion By 2031

Leading to higher nutrition value and protein, chickpeas are generally consumed with soups, salads, dip, spread, etc. Rising consumption is also leading to the rise in manufacturers offering chickpeas in various forms such as roasted, flavored, snack bar. Moreover, fried and seasoned chickpeas are also being consumed on a large scale.

For More Insights Into The Market, Request a Sample of this Report – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=296

Consumers are becoming health conscious, hence are focusing on consuming food that is low in calories and fats. People have also started following various diets, among these, the Mediterranean diet is being followed on a large-scale and of which chickpeas form an important part.

Hence, manufacturers are also looking forward to offering chickpeas in various flavors and forms without losing its protein, carbohydrate and fiber contents. Increase in production of chickpeas is also resulting in the development of new technology to store chickpeas protecting it from various insects and preventing it from getting rotten.

According to the latest report by Fact.MR, the global chickpeas market is expected to experience above-average growth. The market is projected to increase to 4.3% CAGR during the forecast period. Owing to the various health benefits, nutrients, and proteins, chickpeas are being consumed on a large scale across the globe.

People are using chickpeas in a variety of dishes to add texture and flavor. Chickpeas are also being offered to the animals to fulfill their energy and protein requirements. Following are the few insights on how the global chickpeas market will perform in the next five years.

Share Your Requirements & Get Customized Reports – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=296

5 Forecast Highlights on Global Chickpeas Market

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) is expected to remain dominant in the global chickpeas market. By the end of 2022, APEJ chickpeas market is estimated to reach nearly US$ 5,000 million revenue. In APEJ region, India is one of the largest producer of chickpeas, followed by Australia, Pakistan, China, etc. hence, the region accounts for the largest share in the global chickpeas market.

North America is also expected to emerge as the biggest market for chickpeas. Chickpeas are consumed in various forms as food items. In North America, canned chickpeas are consumed on a large scale with salads. Chickpeas are also available in form of dry chickpeas and ground flour to be used in baking.

Compared to Kabuli chickpeas, desi chickpeas are expected to be one of the highly-preferred product. Desi chickpeas are estimated to reach nearly US$ 6,600 million revenue by the end of 2022.

Dried chickpeas are expected to be one of the most favored forms of chickpeas. By the end of 2017, dried chickpeas are estimated to account for nearly half of the market share. Dried chickpeas are also estimated to create more than US$ 1,000 million incremental opportunity during 2017-2022. Meanwhile, fresh/green chickpeas are also expected to witness growth during the forecast period.

Direct consumption of chickpeas is expected to be the highest compared to other applications. Direct consumption of chickpeas is estimated to reach close to US$ 3,600 million revenue by the end of 2022.

The report has also profiled leading players in the global market for chickpeas, which will remain active through 2022. These include companies such as The Wimmera Grain Co., Pty Ltd, Bean Growers Australia Limited, AGT Food & Ingredients, Inc., Indraprasth Foods Ltd, OLEGA S.A., Sanwa Pty. Ltd., Alberta Pulse Growers Commission, and Mast Qalander Traders.

Key Segments Covered

Product Type Desi Chickpeas Kabuli Chickpeas

Form Dried Chickpeas Fresh/Green Chickpeas Frozen Chickpeas Preserved/Canned Chickpeas Chickpea Flour

Application Chickpeas for Direct Consumption Chickpeas for Salads Chickpea Snacks Chickpeas for Hummus and Tahini Chickpeas for Sweets and Desserts Chickpeas for Other Applications



Access Research Methodology Prepared By Experts – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=296

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

Reasons to choose Fact.MR:

Exhaustive research regarding the market to offer A to Z information.

Digital technologies to provide innovative business solutions to the clients.

24/7 availability of services.

Interaction with suppliers, vendors, and service providers for precise market landscape.

Reports tailored as per the requirements of the clients.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact: