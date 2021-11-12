Customer Experience Management (CEM) Market Analysis, Size, Share and Forecast Report to 2025

San Jose, California , USA, Nov 11, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Customer Experience Management (CEM) Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global Customer Experience Management (CEM) Market is set to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Customer experience management and customer relationship management involve a diverse set of processes. CRM methods and processes have resulted in minimizing turnaround time and costs for companies whereas CEM dynamics revolve around customer expectations and loyalty to the companies they do business with. The basic recipe for good customer experience management is to turn customers from satisfied to loyal. In addition, the customer experience solutions operate as cross-channel, cross-touchpoint, and cross-lifecycle.

The CEM market is driven by an increase in the use of personalization technology to enhance customer service in the service industries. CEM represents a set of technologies to enable a constant transformation within organizations in order to meet and determine customer expectations. Business organizations have acknowledged the essential need for customer experience since it helps organizations to leverage the brand value and help in customer loyalty, which in turn, reduces customer turnaround time. Moreover, the rise in complexity in the IT & Telecom sector involves challenges and complexity.

Customer Experience Management (CEM) Analytical Tool Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Enterprise Feedback Management (EFM) software

Speech analytics

Text analytics

Web analytics

Other analytics

Customer Experience Management (CEM) Touch Point Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Stores/ branch

Call Centers

Social Media

Email

Mobile

Web services

Others

Geographical segmentation for customer experience management (CEM) market spans North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. North American and European markets are more likely to outgrow in the global market owing to constantly evolving business models and the use of digital technology for customer empowerment. In addition, technological advances in cloud and big data analytics enhance the end-to-end customer experience process.

Key Players Analysis covered in these report

IBM

Oracle

Adobe Systems

Nokia Networks

Avaya Inc. and many others

