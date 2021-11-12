Women’s Health Market Analysis and Growth Forecast by Regions and Applications to 2025

San Jose, California , USA, Nov 11, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Women’s Health Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global women’s health market size was valued at USD 36.5 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 51.3 billion by 2025, with a CAGR of 3.9%. Being a man or a woman has an important impact on health; as a result of both biological and gender-related differences. The health of women and girls is of particular concern because in many societies they are disadvantaged by judgment rooted in sociocultural factors. The general practice management of women’s health involves a general patient-centered approach toward the physical, mental, and emotional health of women, their families, and their relationships. Women’s health needs to be understood in the perspective of their psychological and cultural environment.

In 1900, a woman’s lifespan was about 50 years but now in the new millennium, average life expectancy for American women is 82 years of age, and it is continuing to rise. Gynecology is the primary branch of medical science concerned with women’s health issues. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) established Women’s Health Initiative (WHI) in 1991 to address the most common causes of death, disability, and impaired quality of life in postmenopausal women. The Agency of Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ) supports research on all aspects of healthcare provided to women.

With many countries pitching for improving the healthcare facilities for women, the market for women’s health will have a positive viewpoint in the years to come. As a part of social security measure many countries have considerably increased their healthcare budgets. The U.S. government spent 17% of their GDP on the healthcare sector in 2014.

Women’s Health Market is segmented on the basis of application and analysis, drug class, and region. Segmentation by application and analysis of women’s health market covers Postmenopausal osteoporosis, Infertility, Endometriosis, Contraceptives, Menopause, Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). Endometriosis is a problem affecting a woman’s uterus; the place where a baby grows when a woman is pregnant. The misplaced tissue can cause pain, infertility, and very heavy periods. Polycystic ovary syndrome happens when a woman’s ovaries or adrenal glands produce more male hormones than normal.

Application of Women’s Health Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Postmenopausal Osteoporosis

Infertility

Endometriosis

Contraceptives

Menopause

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS)

Key Players Analysis covered in these report

Allergan

Bayer Healthcare

Merck

Pfizer

Teva Pharmaceuticals

Amgen

AstraZeneca and many others

