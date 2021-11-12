Tile Adhesives & Stone Adhesives Market Estimation Introducing Future Opportunities with Highest Growth by 2021| Markets and Markets

The report “Tile Adhesives & Stone Adhesives Market by Chemistry (Cementitious and Epoxy), Application (Residential, Commercial, and Institutional), and Type of Construction Activity (New Construction and Repairs & Renovation) – Global Forecast to 2021”, The tile adhesives & stone adhesives market size was USD 2.37 Billion in 2015 and is projected to reach USD 4.10 Billion by 2021, registering a CAGR of 9.4% between 2016 and 2021.

There are increasing applications of tile adhesives in the housing, commercial, and infrastructure sectors in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa as a result of increased awareness about its benefits. In addition to this, the demand for ceramic and porcelain tiles are growing globally due to their low cost and maintenance, which is driving the market for tile & stone adhesives.

Research Methodology:

In this report, market sizes have been derived using both bottom-up and top-down approaches. Extensive secondary sources, directories, and databases such as Hoovers, Bloomberg, Chemical Weekly, Factiva, International Monetary Fund (IMF), World bank, Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), International Energy Agency (IEA), Securities And Exchange Commission (SEC), and other government and private websites are involved to identify and collect information useful for this technical, market-oriented, and commercial study of the tile & stone adhesives market.

The market size for each chemistry (cementitious, epoxy, and others); type of construction activity (new construction and repairs & renovation); application (residential, commercial, and institutional) and region (Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) is identified through both secondary and primary research. The overall tile & stone adhesives market size for various regions and countries have been calculated by adding these individual markets. The tile & stone adhesives market has further been segmented based on application, using percentage split gathered during the research. Findings of this study have been verified through primary research by conducting extensive interviews with key officials such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and other executives.

New construction is the largest segment of the tile & stone adhesives market.

New construction is the largest segment of the tile adhesives & stone adhesives market, as huge residential projects are planned by the developing regions in countries such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Mexico, Malaysia, and Vietnam. Moreover, the government of each country has substantially increased the investment patterns to enhance the living standards of people.

Cementitious to be the preferred chemistry by infrastructure companies and is expected to witness the highest growth

The cementitious segment of the market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. It is a preferred choice, as polymer-modified cementitious chemistry bonds a wide range of ceramic and porcelain tiles to concrete substrates. The price of these adhesives is the lowest, as cement is available abundantly. In addition to this, cementitious adhesives are being modified with new chemistries to replace costly epoxy and polyurethane chemistries.

Asia-Pacific is the largest market for tile & stone adhesives

The Asia-Pacific region is the fastest-growing segment of the tile adhesive market. This growth is mainly attributed to high economic growth rate, followed by growing demand for ceramic tiles in the residential and commercial applications and rising demand for infrastructure development, maintenance, and renovation, which is eventually driving the tile & stone adhesives market. The Asia-Pacific and RoW markets are estimated to witness significant growth in the next five years with the allied industries expected to stabilize the overall business requirement in the respective regions. The key players in the tile & stone adhesives market are Bostik Inc. (France), Mapei (Italy), Ardex GmbH (Germany), Laticrete (U.S.), and Saint-Gobain Weber (France).

Sika AG (Switzerland), Fosroc International Ltd. (U.K.), Saint-Gobain Weber (France), Mapei (Italy), H. B. Fuller (U.S.), and Bostik (France) are the leading companies in the global tile & stone adhesives market. These companies are expected to account for a significant market share in the near future.

