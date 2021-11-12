BASF (Germany) and Dow (US) are Leading Players in the Cast Elastomer Market

PUNE, India, 2021-Nov-12 — /EPR Network/ —

The global cast elastomer market size is projected to reach USD 1.8 billion by 2026 from USD 1.4 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. The increasing demand from high-value end-use industries such as automotive & transportation, oil & gas, and mining, as well as rapid industrialization in emerging economies are the major drivers for the market. Improved properties such as high load-bearing capacity, high resilience, high impact strength, high abrasion resistance, and excellent resistance to oil and grease than conventional materials is also a major driving factor.

Growth in manufacturing sector and increase in urbanization in the emerging economies, such as APAC, Middle East & Africa, and South America, are also driving the market. The key players in the cast elastomer market include Covestro AG (Germany), Huntsman Corporation (US), Lanxess (Germany), Dow (US), BASF (Germany), Tosoh Corporation (Japan), Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Japan), and Era Polymers (Australia). The cast elastomer market report analyzes the key growth strategies, such as new product launches, investment & expansion, agreement & collaboration, and mergers & acquisitions adopted by the leading market players between 2016 and 2021.

BASF SE was the largest player in the cast elastomers market in 2020. The company has a broad product portfolio offering both hot and cold cast elastomers to a wide range of end users. It also offers cast elastomers based on various compositions and has adopted growth strategies to expand its cast elastomer business. For instance, in 2020, the company completed the capacity expansion of its MDI manufacturing facilities at its Louisiana site, Geismar. The annual capacity of MDI will be 600,000 metric tons per year. This will further strengthen the company’s position as the leading supplier in North America.

Dow is the second-largest player in the cast elastomers market. The company offers a wide range of polyurethane systems based on different prepolymers to high-growth end-use industries. The company adopted both organic and inorganic growth strategies between 2016 and 2020 which helped it strengthen its position in the market. The most recent strategy adopted was expansion in May 2019, wherein, Dow selected Univar Solutions as a key North American channel to market its broad product portfolio of polyols and isocyanates. The collaboration aims to offer the best solutions to their customers. The company emphasizes R&D and has invested significant amounts in R&D activities. The company is currently focusing on improving its growth by continually evolving its business portfolio and offering high value to the market.

