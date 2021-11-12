Fluoropolymer Films Market Size, Future Scope, Segments, Key Players and Forecast to 2022| MarketsandMarkets™

The fluoropolymer films market is expected to grow from USD 1.97 Billion in 2017 and reach USD 2.62 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.9% between 2017 and 2022. The report “Fluoropolymer Films Market by Type (PTFE, PVDF, FEP, PFA, ETFE Films), Application (Electrical & Electronics, Industrial, Automotive & Aerospace, Medical & Pharmaceutical, Consumer Products), and Region – Global Forecast to 2022”, The market is driven by the rising demand for fluoropolymer films from various applications, such as electrical & electronics, industrial, automotive & aerospace, and medical & pharmaceutical, for the manufacturing of semiconductors, electronic displays, wire & cables, release liners, laminates, and composite moldings.

PTFE films is estimated to be the largest type segment of the fluoropolymer films market

PTFE films are the largest fluoropolymer films type produced. These films are suitable for a wide range of applications in chemical processing, electrical & electronics, packaging, medical & pharmaceutical, and consumer products, due to its low price and significant properties, such as chemically inertness, good electrical insulation, high-temperature resistance, and low coefficient of friction.

Medical & pharmaceutical is the fastest-growing application segment of the fluoropolymer films market

The medical & pharmaceutical application segment is projected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. The consumption of fluoropolymer films in this application is growing due to the rising demand for fluoropolymer films to manufacture next-generation drug containers and delivery systems such as cap liners, stoppers, and plunger laminates; release films for skin-mounted devices, and cryogenic sample bags used in biotechnology and genetic studies.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share in the global fluoropolymer films market in 2017

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest market for fluoropolymer films in 2017. China is estimated to be the major market for fluoropolymer films in Asia Pacific. Japan, South Korea, and India are other major countries contributing to the growth of the fluoropolymer films market in the region. The increasing demand for fluoropolymer films from end-use industries such as electronics, automotive, and medical & pharmaceutical is expected to drive the fluoropolymer films market in these countries.

Key companies profiled in the fluoropolymer films market research report are The Chemours Company (US), Saint-Gobain (France), Nitto Denko (Japan), 3M (US), Daikin (Japan), Honeywell International (US), DUNMORE (US), Guarniflon (Italy), ACG Chemicals (Japan), and Textile Coated International (US).

