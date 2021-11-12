A Comprehensive Study Exploring Global Earthen Plasters Market 2021-2026| MarketsandMarkets™

The report “ Earthen Plasters Market by Type (Iron, Calcium, Magnesium, Silicates, Aluminium), Application (Walls, Roofs, Masonry, Agriculture,) and Region (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA & South America) – Global Forecast to 2026″, size is expected to grow from USD 86 million in 2021 to USD 103 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period. The driving factors for the earthen plasters market is the advantages of clay plasters over other natural plasters, the growth in industrial, commercial & residential construction activities. This driving factor is boosting the demand for earthen plasters industry.

Aluminum is expected to be the fastest-growing type in the earthen plasters market during the forecast period.

Aluminum is the fastest-growing type segment in the Earthen plasters market. Aluminum stabilize clay minerals by decreasing critical coagulation concentration, clay dispersion, water uptake, and clay swelling and by increasing micro aggregation. It accounted for a share of about 27.9% of the earthen plasters market, in terms of value, in 2020.

COVID-19 Impact on the Earthen plasters market

The global earthen plasters market includes major Tier I and II suppliers like American Clay Enterprises LLC (US), Clayworks (India), Claytech Baustoffe Aus Lehm (UK), Conluto (Germany) and Clay.lt (Lithuania). These suppliers have their manufacturing facilities spread across various countries across Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of the World. COVID-19 has impacted their businesses as well.

The global earthen plasters market is expected to witness a slower growth rate in 2020-2021, as the building & construction sectors have been significantly hit by the covid-19 pandemic. China is expected to recover as the impact of the pandemic decreases. Southeast Asia and India is expected to have significant growth. MEA will experience a moderate growth. A modest increase is expected in North America, Central and South America, Central and Eastern Europe, and other Northeast Asian markets (excluding China and Japan). The market will grow with a limited pace in Europe and Japan.

Green buildings are defined as structures that are environmentally responsible and resource-efficient throughout their lifecycle. These buildings provide various benefits, such as energy efficiency, sustainability, efficient use of resources, environment protection, and higher resale value. Properties of clay such as it being natural, durable and affordable make it an excellent option to be used as a green building material. The increase in demand for green products will highly influence the growth of the earthen plasters market. Green buildings are already trendy in the US and countries of Europe. They are penetrating Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America.

APAC is expected to hold the largest market share in the global earthen plasters market during the forecast period.

APAC accounted for the largest share of the earthen plasters market in 2020. The market in the region is growing because of growing demand from roofs, masonary and walls application sectors. The market is also driven by foreign investments, supported by cheap labor and economical and accessible raw materials.

American Clay Enterprises LLC (US), Clayworks (India), Claytech Baustoffe Aus Lehm (UK), Conluto (Germany) and Clay.lt (Lithuania) are the leading earthen plasters manufacturers, globally.

