Sterilization Container Systems Market worth $ 375 million by 2026 : Use of sterilization wraps and pouches

Growth in the sterilization container systems market is primarily driven by the rising incidence of hospital-acquired infections and the increasing number of surgical procedures.

According to the new market research report “Sterilization Container Systems Market by Product (Sterilization Containers, Accessories), Type (Perforated, Non-Perforated), Material (Stainless Steel, Aluminium, Other Materials), Technology (Filter, Valve) – Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market is projected to reach USD 375 million by 2026 from USD 324 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period.

This study involved four major activities in estimating the current size of the sterilization container systems market. Exhaustive secondary research was carried out to collect information on the market, its peer markets, and its parent market. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed to estimate the complete market size. After that, market breakdown and data triangulation procedures were used to estimate the market size of segments and subsegments.

The Rising incidence of hospital-acquired infections and the increasing number of surgical procedures are the major factors driving the growth of the market.

In 2020, aluminum segment accounted for the largest share of the sterilization container system market and is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on the material, the sterilization container systems market is segmented into aluminum, stainless steel, and other materials. In 2020, the aluminum sterilization containers segment accounted the largest share of the market. This segment is also expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large share of this segment is attributed to the advantages of anodized aluminum such as versatility, durability, excellent drying properties, ease of maintenance, and long-lasting nature.

The perforated sterilization containers segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period and also accounted for the largest share in 2020.

Based on type, sterilization container systems can be perforated and non-perforated. Perforated sterilization containers accounted for the largest share of the sterilization container systems market in 2020 and are also expected to grow at the highest CAGR. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the advantages offered by perforated containers, such as rapid sterilization (around half as much time as a non-perforated container).

North America was the largest regional market for the sterilization container systems market in 2020

The sterilization containers systems market is segmented into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America was the largest regional market for sterilization containers system market in 2020. The large share of the North American market can be attributed to the presence of the majority of market players in this region, high prevalence of HAIs, growing patient population, the implementation of favorable government initiatives, stringent regulations on sterilization and disinfection, and the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure.

However, the Asia Pacific market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Emerging APAC economies such as China and India are expected to see significant growth due to their large population base and rising prevalence of chronic diseases in these countries, improving living standards, and the growing demand for quality medical care.



The global sterilization container systems market is fragmented. The prominent players operating in this market include B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Johnson & Johnson (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) (US), Integra LifeSciences Corporation (US), Medline Industries, Inc. (US), KLS Martin Group (US), Ritter GmbH (Germany), MELAG Medizintechnik GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co., LLC (US), Case Medical (US), Summit Medical LLC. (US), GPC Medical Ltd. (India), AYGÜN Co., Inc. (Turkey), C.B.M. S.r.l. Medical Equipment (Italy), GPC Medical Ltd. (India), and EMED (Poland).

