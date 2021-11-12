Aquaculture Industry And Fish Farming Is Driving Sales Growth of Corrugated Fish Box Market, Fact.MR Analysis

Market Outlook :- 

Recognized companies such as BASF, CRT Packaging, EPPOR-PACK SDN. BHD, Ocean Roto Moulding Sdn. Bhd., PPS, Sekisui Plastics Co. Ltd., Smurfit KSnyder Industries, STYRO, Styropack, The Craemer Group, Tri-Core Plastics Containers Ltd. and others are focusing on the incorporation of tactics including partnership agreements,

sales contracts, strategic alliances, diversifications, innovative launches, mergers & acquisitions, research and developments, technological upliftments, product line extensions, hiring technical expertise, joint ventures, collaborations, product approvals etc for gaining a competitive edge over others in the market.

Key Highlights from the Corrugated Fish Box Survey Report:

  • Elaborated scenario of the parent market
  • Transformations in the Corrugated Fish Box market dynamics
  • Detailed segmentation of the target market
  • Historical, current and forecast of Corrugated Fish Box market size based on value and volume
  • Latest industry developments and Market trends of Corrugated Fish Box
  • competitive analysis of Corrugated Fish Box Market
  • Strategies adopted by the Corrugated Fish Box industry key players and product developments made
  • Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis & survey
  • Unbiased analysis on market size of Corrugated Fish Box
  • Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

Key stakeholders in Market including industry players, policymakers, and investors in various countries have been continuously realigning their strategies and approaches to implement them in order to tap into new opportunities.

Emergence of Eco-Packaging Solutions to Significantly Push Sales of Corrugated Fish Box

Good insulation qualities of EPS traditionally drove its demand in the food packaging industry. However, growing environmental concerns shifted consumer demand towards eco-friendly packaging solutions, thereby creating lucrative growth opportunities for corrugated fish box market. Need for effective barrier solutions to fat, water and moisture further drives the demand for corrugated fish box.

Companies such as Stora Enso had entered into collaboration with Walki for developing EcoFishBoxTM, which is likely to provide positive growth impact on the corrugated fish box market. Rapidly increasing demand for customers for fresh fish packaging solutions is expected to further drive the growth of corrugated fish box market.

EcoFishBoxTM, newly developed by Stora Enso holds 100% recyclable properties and requires less space compared to conventional EPS box corrugated fish box. Key players and manufacturers in corrugated fish box market can enter into partnership with Stora Enso as it has been taking immense efforts in developing leak-tight and waterproof corrugated fish box.

Fish industry is expected to increase the adoption of EcoFishBoxTM, thereby expanding the customer base in corrugated fish box market. Surging demand for meeting hygiene standards is anticipated to drive the demand and supply of EcoFishBoxTM, thereby offering potential growth opportunities for corrugated fish box market.

Global Corrugated Fish Box Market Key Players

A large number of players are present in Europe and North America, but corrugated fish box manufacturers are focusing on expanding their presence in the Asia Pacific region, particularly China, Indonesia and India.

Examples of some of the key players operating in the corrugated fish box market are Smurfit Kappa PlC, DS Smith PLC, Stora Enso Oyj, Walki Group Oy, Fronteir Packaging Inc, and VA Whitley & co., among others.

Global Corrugated Fish Box Market: Dynamics

The primary factor driving the growth of the corrugated fish box market in the packaging industry is the rise in the demand for the sea food. As fish has high protein content, the demand for fish and fish products is increasing.

In Asia Pacific, the corrugated fish box market is expected to gain maximum share due to growing aquaculture industry and fish farming. Alternate factors influencing the corrugated fish box market are urbanization and preference of healthy food. The manufacturers of corrugated fish boxes are more concerned towards the quality, the use of the coating and laminating of corrugated fish boxes.

However, the restraining factor for the growth of the corrugated fish boxes is use of expanded polystyrene (EPS), which has 80% of plastic content. Strict regulations against the use of plastic across the globe can impact the growth of the corrugated fish boxes market in a negative way.

Global Corrugated Fish Box Market: Scenario

The global corrugated fish box market is expected to witness high-value growth in terms of CAGR over the forecast period. The growth of the corrugated fish box market is owing to rising demand for fish for human consumption.

Consumption of fish is gaining traction due to its health benefits. The developed economies of North America and Europe have a large number of corrugated fish box manufacturing companies with high investment capabilities due to high consumption of the fish and fish products.

The corrugated fish box market is expected have a decent growth in the developed economies, but it is expected to proliferate in the developing economies in the Asia Pacific.

China and India rank first and second producers of the fish, which opens vast opportunities for the investors in these countries. Asia Pacific, North America and Europe are expected to contribute major shares in the global corrugated fish box market.

Global Corrugated Fish Box Market Segmentation

The corrugated fish box market can be segmented based on Product Type, Weight and Region.

On the basis of Product type, the corrugated fish box market is segmented into

  • Coating Type
  • Lamination Type.

By Weight, the corrugated fish box market can be segmented into

  • up to 20 lbs
  • 20 lbs to 40 lbs
  • above 40 lbs.

Geographically, the global corrugated fish box market is segmented into six regions, namely

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • Japan
  •  Asia Pacific except Japan
  • Middle East Africa

Apart from prima facie growth drivers, the corrugated fish box market is also driven by the increase in the consumption of fish, rapid expansion in the aquaculture industry, and rise in export and import of fish.

In the last 20 years, production of captured fisheries has increased from 69 million to 93 million tons, whereas the aquaculture industry has increased its production from 5 million to 63 million tons.

Transportation of fish safely and fresh is a challenging task for the fish suppliers. Corrugated fish box is highly preferred and recommended due to its recyclable nature and it occupies less space.

Other fish packaging methods are most probable to gain acceptance in the coming years. Corrugated fish boxes has a coating of expanded polystyrene (EPS), which has waterproof and moisture-proof properties.

Some of the Corrugated Fish Box Market insights and estimations that make this study unique in approach and effective in guiding stakeholders in understanding the growth dynamics. The study provides: 

  • Details regarding latest innovations and development in Corrugated Fish Box and how it is gaining customer traction during the forecast period.
  • Analysis about the customer demand of the products and how it is likely to evolve in coming years.
  • Latest regulations enforced by government bodies and local agencies and their impact on Demand of Corrugated Fish Box Market.
  • Insights about adoption of new technologies and its influence on the Corrugated Fish Box market Size.
  • Overview of the impact of COVID-19 on Corrugated Fish Box Market and economic disruptions caused by the pandemic.
  • Evaluates post-pandemic impact on the Sales of Corrugated Fish Box Market during the forecast period.

